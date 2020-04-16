A new IRS webpage lets users check the status of their coronavirus stimulus payments from the government and allows them to provide their bank account information to get the money via direct deposit.

Why it matters: The government money has started trickling into bank accounts for the 80 million people who received their 2018 or 2019 tax refund by direct deposit, but the new site could speed up the process for some who would otherwise get a check mailed to them over the weeks ahead.

Taxpayers must provide their Social Security number, birthday and mailing address to be able to check the status of their payment.

To provide their bank information for direct deposit, people need information from their most recent tax return, like their adjusted gross income and refund amount.

Worth noting: The site has notably experienced some glitches, especially for those who filed their taxes via H&R Block and TurboTax, the Washington Post reports.