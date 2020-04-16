2 hours ago - Economy & Business

New IRS website allows tracking of coronavirus stimulus payment

Fadel Allassan

Photo via IRS.gov

A new IRS webpage lets users check the status of their coronavirus stimulus payments from the government and allows them to provide their bank account information to get the money via direct deposit.

Why it matters: The government money has started trickling into bank accounts for the 80 million people who received their 2018 or 2019 tax refund by direct deposit, but the new site could speed up the process for some who would otherwise get a check mailed to them over the weeks ahead.

  • Taxpayers must provide their Social Security number, birthday and mailing address to be able to check the status of their payment.
  • To provide their bank information for direct deposit, people need information from their most recent tax return, like their adjusted gross income and refund amount.

Worth noting: The site has notably experienced some glitches, especially for those who filed their taxes via H&R Block and TurboTax, the Washington Post reports.

Go deeper

Axios

Map: World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Over 1 million coronavirus tests will be dispersed next week across Africa, AP reports. The continent as a whole has reported 916 deaths.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected more than 2 million people and killed over 140,700 worldwide, per Johns Hopkins. More than 532,000 people have recovered from the virus.

Go deeperArrowUpdated 8 mins ago - Health
Axios

Map: U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

22 million jobless claims have been filed over the past four weeks. More jobs have been lost in the last month than were gained since the Great Recession.

The big picture: The $349 billion cap for small business loans was reached Thursday, a sign that more cash will be needed to help struggling businesses.

Go deeperArrowUpdated 4 hours ago - Health
Ursula Perano

Americans without IRS direct deposit may not receive stimulus checks for months

Trump at the stimulus bill signing. Photo: Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images

Coronavirus stimulus payments will begin to be distributed in mid-April, but Americans without direct deposit accounts set up with the IRS may not receive checks until August, according to a House Ways and Means Committee memo first reported by CNN and confirmed by Axios.

Why it matters: The IRS estimates that only about 70 million of the roughly 150 million Americans eligible for the payments have direct deposit information on file, according to CNN.

Go deeperArrowApr 2, 2020 - Politics & Policy