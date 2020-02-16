Iraq base hosting U.S. military in Baghdad hit by "small rockets"

Small rockets have hit the Iraqi base hosting American and other troops in Baghdad's Green Zone early Sunday local time, a U.S. military spokesman confirmed in a statement.

Details: The attack at the base hosting International Coalition for Operation Inherent Resolve troops occurred just before 3:30 a.m., said the spokesman, Col. Myles B. Caggins III. There were no casualties and an investigation has been opened into the incident, he added.

The big picture: No group has claimed responsibility for the blasts, which come after Iran's Jan. 8 missile attack on U.S. bases in Iraq.

109 American troops sustained traumatic brain injuries as a result of that attack, the State Department said last Monday.

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.