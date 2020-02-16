1 hour ago - World

Iraq base hosting U.S. military in Baghdad hit by "small rockets"

Rebecca Falconer

Protesters try to set fire to the outside fence of the U.S. embassy in Baghdad on Dec. 31. Photo: Khalil Dawood/Xinhua/Bai Ping via Getty Images

Small rockets have hit the Iraqi base hosting American and other troops in Baghdad's Green Zone early Sunday local time, a U.S. military spokesman confirmed in a statement.

Details: The attack at the base hosting International Coalition for Operation Inherent Resolve troops occurred just before 3:30 a.m., said the spokesman, Col. Myles B. Caggins III. There were no casualties and an investigation has been opened into the incident, he added.

The big picture: No group has claimed responsibility for the blasts, which come after Iran's Jan. 8 missile attack on U.S. bases in Iraq.

  • 109 American troops sustained traumatic brain injuries as a result of that attack, the State Department said last Monday.

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

Rashaan Ayesh

Pentagon: 34 U.S. troops suffered brain injuries following Iran attack

The Ain al-Asad U.S. military airbase in Iraq nearly a week after Iran launched a wave of missiles. Photo: Ayman Henna/AFP via Getty Images

During a press conference Friday, Department of Defense spokesperson Jonathan Rath Hoffman announced 34 U.S. troops were diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries following Iran's attack on U.S. bases in Iraq on Jan. 7.

The state of play: Hoffman confirmed 8 of the 34 troops have returned to the U.S., while 16 of the injured were treated in Iraq and have returned to service. Iran's attack came after a U.S. drone strike killed Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani.

Go deeper: Trump says "all is well" after Iranian strikes on bases hosting U.S. troops

Rebecca Falconer

Pentagon: 50 U.S. troops diagnosed with brain injuries from Iran attack

Damage on Jan 13. sustained in Iran's attack of Ain al-Asad military air base, which houses U.S. troops in the western Iraqi province of Anbar. Photo: Ayman Henna/AFP via Getty Images

The Pentagon revised the number of U.S. service members diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries (TBI) following Iran's Jan 7. attack on U.S. bases in Iraq to 50 on Tuesday.

The big picture: This is the third time the Pentagon has updated the figures for those injured in the attack. Per the CDC, TBIs are not always detected immediately after they've been sustained.

Rashaan Ayesh

VFW wants Trump to apologize for minimizing soldiers' injuries in Iraq

Photo: Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The Veterans of Foreign Wars, the nation's largest veterans group, is asking President Trump to apologize for minimizing the injuries of troops sustained in an attack from Iran on a U.S. base in Iraq.

Context: Iran attacked a U.S. base in Iraq after an American drone killed Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani. Trump had originally said U.S. soldiers didn't suffer any injuries, but the Pentagon confirmed on Friday that 34 soldiers suffered from traumatic brain injuries.

