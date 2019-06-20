Iran's Revolutionary Guard claims to have shot down U.S. drone: Report

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard has shot down a U.S. drone, AP reports, citing state media, adding the United States military declined to immediately comment.

Details: IRNA news agency said it shot a drone, identified as RQ-4 Global Hawk, after it entered Iranian airspace near the Kouhmobarak district in southern Iran’s Hormozgan province, according to AP, which reported a U.S. Central Command spokesman declined to comment when asked if an American drone was shot down. However, he added, "There was no drone over Iranian territory."

The big picture: The report comes amid escalating tension between Iran and the U.S., which announced this week it's sending an extra 1,000 troops to the Middle East in response to "hostile behavior by Iranian forces and their proxy groups" that threaten U.S. "personnel and interests."

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

