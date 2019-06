The big picture: Escalating tensions with Iran in recent weeks led Trump to authorize and then cancel a military strike on Thursday, calling it a disproportionate response to Iran's downing of an unmanned U.S. drone. The new sanctions form part of the "maximum pressure" campaign that the Trump administration has embarked on following the president's withdrawal from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

What he's saying: Trump stressed during an interview with The Hill on Monday he hoped the sanctions could one day be lifted.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

Go deeper: Timeline: How Trump and Tehran came to the brink of war