Iran plans to resume 20% uranium enrichment

President of Iran Hassan Rouhani during a press conference on Jan. 2. Photo: Presidency of Iran/Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Iran announced Saturday its atomic energy agency will begin enriching uranium up to 20% at its underground Fordow nuclear facility — a level of enrichment exceeding regulations set by the the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, AP reports.

Why it matters: The resumption of enriching uranium to pre-nuclear deal levels would bring the country's nuclear program closer to being capable of producing the levels of enrichment needed for nuclear weapons.

What they're saying: The International Atomic Energy Agency acknowledged in a statement that Iran has told its inspectors of the decision to resume high-level enrichment, according to AP.

  • The IAEA said Iran did not disclose when it planned to boost enrichment, though the agency added that it “has inspectors present in Iran on a 24/7 basis and they have regular access to Fordo.”

Context: Iran is currently enriching uranium to levels above the limit set by the nuclear deal, and experts believe the country has enough low-enriched uranium for at least two nuclear weapons if it decides to produce them, according to AP.

  • Iran has long said its nuclear program exists for peaceful purposes, but Israeli and American officials believe otherwise.

The big picture: The announcement comes a day before the anniversary of the U.S. killing of top Iranian military commander Gen. Qassem Soleimani in 2020 and weeks after the assassination of the nation's top nuclear scientist.

  • The move could set off the return of brinkmanship between Iran and Israel, which considered striking the Fordo facility before the nuclear deal if Iran did not stop enriching to 20%.
  • Iran's parliament ratified a law in early December that ordered its atomic energy agency to expand uranium enrichment to match levels prior to the 2015 nuclear agreement and to expel IAEA nuclear inspectors, though the inspectors so far remain in the country.

Go deeper: U.S. flies B-52 bombers over Persian Gulf as show of force against Iran

Axios
Updated 30 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Future: Here's what Axios' newsletter writers are tracking in 2021
  2. Politics: Biden asks nation for bell ringings, light shows to remember those lost to COVIDMcConnell: "No realistic path to quickly pass" stimulus check increase
  3. Health: California reports first case of new coronavirus variant
  4. Vaccine: WHO lists Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use — Pfizer warns "no data" to show single dose of vaccine offers protection after 21 days — U.S. set to end 2020 with just over 3 million vaccine doses administered
  5. States: Florida becomes third state with COVID-19 variant
  6. Economy: 19.5 million Americans remain on unemployment at end of 2020
  7. Poll: America hopes 2021 will be less terrible
  8. World: The world rings in the new year amid a pandemic — India grants its first COVID-19 vaccine authorization to AstraZeneca
Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Multiple senators oppose certifying election results

Sen. Ted Cruz. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

A growing number of Republican senators — led by Ted Cruz — announced today they also will object to certifying state Electoral College votes on Wednesday and called for resurrecting an Electoral Commission to conduct an emergency audit of the results.

Why it matters: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had hoped to avoid the spectacle of his party leading a last-ditch effort to prevent Joe Biden from being declared the 2020 election winner, but Josh Hawley of Missouri said he would raise a general objection and now other Republican senators plan to air more specific grievances.

Jim VandeHeiMike Allen
4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump, the GOP arsonist

President arrives on Marine One on the South Lawn on New Year's Eve. Photo: Ken Cedano/Polaris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

President Trump is torching his own party and its leaders on his way out of power — and tossing gas on the fire with a public call for mass protest next week and a vote to overturn his defeat.

Why it matters: Trump is demanding Republicans fully and unequivocally embrace him — or face his wrath. This is self-inflicted, self-focused — and dangerous for a Republican Party clinging to waning Washington power.

