Iran plans to increase uranium enrichment if U.S. sanctions remain

Protesters burn portraits of President Trump and President-elect Joe Biden in a rally against the assassination of Iran's top nuclear scientist in Tehran, Iran. Photo: Morteza Nikoubazl/NurPhoto via Getty

Iran plans to begin increasing its nuclear enrichment levels and prohibit international inspectors from accessing nuclear facilities if U.S. oil and banking sanctions are not lifted by this coming February, the New York Times reports.

Why it matters: A new law ratified Wednesday orders Iran's atomic energy agency to expand uranium enrichment to match levels prior to the 2015 nuclear agreement. The move comes as a direct response to the assassination of the nation's top nuclear scientist, and appears to put pressure on President-elect Biden to reenter the 2015 deal immediately upon taking office.

The big picture: Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, speaker of Iran’s Parliament and a former commander in the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, said: "The criminal enemy will not feel remorse unless we show a fierce reaction," per the Times.

  • In response, lawmakers in the chamber chanted: “Death to Israel” and “death to America."
  • President Hassan Rouhani objected the move, calling it "damaging for diplomacy.” But he will now have to enforce it.

Context: Iran has long said its nuclear program exists for peaceful purposes, but Israeli and American officials believe otherwise.

  • Iran has waited out two years of "maximum pressure" under President Trump, but Rouhani's more patient approach has come under fierce pressure from more hardline voices, particularly after Friday's assassination.

Where things stand: Biden has long said he would return the U.S. to the nuclear deal, which would require lifting sanctions, if Iran returns to compliance.

  • Iran is now increasing the pressure on Biden to make the first move. Iranian officials have also dismissed Biden's ultimate objective of negotiating a more ambitious follow-on agreement.
  • The Biden transition team declined to provide comment to Axios, citing the principle that "there is one president at a time."

The bottom line: “Tehran wants to be at the top of the agenda for the new administration and escalating its nuclear program is a surefire way to do it,” Henry Rome, senior analyst at Eurasia Group, told the Times.

Iran's nuclear dilemma: Ramp up now or wait for Biden

Barak Ravid, author of from Tel Aviv
14 hours ago - World

Iran's nuclear dilemma: Ramp up now or wait for Biden

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

The world is waiting to see whether Iran will strike back at Israel or the U.S. over the assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the architect of Iran's military nuclear program.

Why it matters: Senior Iranian officials have stressed that Iran will take revenge against the perpetrators, but also respond by continuing Fakhrizadeh’s legacy — the nuclear program. The key question is whether Iran will accelerate that work now, or wait to see what President-elect Biden puts on the table.

16 hours ago - World

Biden says he won't immediately remove U.S. tariffs on China

President-elect Joe Biden during an event in Wilmington, Delaware, on Tuesday. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Trump's 25% tariffs imposed on China under the phase one trade deal will remain in place at the start of the new administration, President-elect Biden said in an interview with the New York Times published early Wednesday.

Details: "I'm not going to make any immediate moves, and the same applies to the tariffs," Biden said. He plans to conduct a full review of the current U.S. policy on China and speak with key allies in Asia and Europe to "develop a coherent strategy," he said.

2 hours ago - Science

The "war on nature"

A resident stands on his roof as the Blue Ridge Fire burned back in October in Chino Hills, Calif. Photo: Jae C. Hong/AP

Apocalyptic weather is the new normal because humans are "waging war on nature," the UN declared on Wednesday.

What they're saying: "The state of the planet is broken," said UN Secretary-General António Guterres, reports AP. “This is suicidal.”

