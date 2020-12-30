Get the latest market trends in your inbox

U.S. flies B-52 bombers over Persian Gulf as show of force against Iran

A file photo shows a B-52 bomber and two F-15 fighter jets flying over in New Orleans in May 2020. Photo: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Two U.S. B-52 bombers flew a strategic mission over the Persian Gulf on Wednesday, the second mission of its kind this month, AP reports.

Why it matters: The flights are meant as a show of force to deter Iran from attacking American or allied targets in the Middle East amid signals that the country may be planning attacks against U.S. allied targets in neighboring Iraq or elsewhere in the region, per AP.

What they're saying: The head of U.S. Central Command Gen. Frank McKenzie said the mission was a defensive move.

  • “The United States continues to deploy combat-ready capabilities into the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility to deter any potential adversary, and make clear that we are ready and able to respond to any aggression directed at Americans or our interests,” said Gen. Frank McKenzie, the commander of Central Command, said, according to AP.
  • “We do not seek conflict, but no one should underestimate our ability to defend our forces or to act decisively in response to any attack.”

The big picture: The U.S. has considered closing its embassy in Baghdad after a recent series of rocket attacks on Iraq's Green Zone that the U.S. blames on Iranian-backed militias.

  • On Dec. 23, President Trump tweeted, "Some friendly health advice to Iran: If one American is killed, I will hold Iran responsible. Think it over."
  • Iran has denied any involvement in the recent attacks.

The two countries are also approaching the Jan. 3 anniversary of the U.S. killing of top Iranian military commander Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

  • There is growing concern in the Trump administration that Iran plans to avenge the killing of Soleimani, according to AP.
  • “Trump will bear full responsibility for any adventurism on his way out,” Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif tweeted last week.

Ursula Perano
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden team says White House budget office not cooperating with transition

Photo: Mark Makela/Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden's transition team said at a press briefing on Wednesday that the Office of Management and Budget has been limiting support to the incoming administration, accusing the agency of "intentionally generated opacity."

Why it matters: Yohannes Abraham, executive director of the Biden Transition, told reporters "there’s no question" that a lack of analytical support to the transition team will delay Biden's budget planning, and that it has "real-world implications" for national security.

Axios
Updated 4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Politics: Biden says Trump administration falling "far behind" on vaccine distribution — McConnell blocks Democrats' request to increase stimulus payments to $2,000.
  2. Health: Colorado reports first known U.S. case of new coronavirus variant.
  3. Vaccine: U.K. first nation to approve Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. — Fauci says vaccine numbers below target set for end of December.
  4. Sports: Premier League season at risk after more coronavirus cases detected.
  5. Axios-Ipsos survey: Surviving COVID makes people take it more seriously.
Axios
6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

GOP Sen. Josh Hawley says he will object to Electoral College certification

Photo: Greg Nash-Pool/Getty Images

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) said in a statement Wednesday that he will object to the certification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory during the joint session of Congress on Jan. 6, alleging that some states failed to follow their election laws and that Big Tech interfered on behalf of Biden.

Why it matters: Hawley is the first senator to say he will object to the certification, joining a group of House Republicans. Biden will still be certified the winner, but the move will force Senate Republicans to go on the record on whether they agree with Trump's baseless allegations — many of which have been thrown out in court — that there was widespread election fraud.

