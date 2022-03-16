Iran releases 2 British nationals detained for years
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anousheh Ashouri, two British-Iranian dual nationals who had been detained in Iran for years, were released on Wednesday, their lawyer told Reuters.
Why it matters: Their release comes as an agreement to restore the 2015 Iran nuclear deal could be close.
- Tulip Siddiq, a British member of Parliament, said in a tweet that "Nazanin is at the airport in Tehran and on her way home."
Details: Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who worked for the Thomson Reuters Foundation, had been detained in Iran for nearly six years.
- She was given back her passport over the weekend, raising hopes that she'd be able to leave the country.
- In 2019, Ashouri was sentenced to 10 years in prison on charges of spying and two years for "acquiring illegitimate wealth," per Reuters.