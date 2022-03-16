Iran releases 2 British nationals detained for years

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anousheh Ashouri, two British-Iranian dual nationals who had been detained in Iran for years, were released on Wednesday, their lawyer told Reuters.

Why it matters: Their release comes as an agreement to restore the 2015 Iran nuclear deal could be close.

Tulip Siddiq, a British member of Parliament, said in a tweet that "Nazanin is at the airport in Tehran and on her way home."

Details: Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who worked for the Thomson Reuters Foundation, had been detained in Iran for nearly six years.