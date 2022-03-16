Skip to main content
Iran releases 2 British nationals detained for years

Supporters hold a photo of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe.
Supporters hold a photo of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe during a vigil outside the Iranian Embassy in London in 2017. Photo: Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anousheh Ashouri, two British-Iranian dual nationals who had been detained in Iran for years, were released on Wednesday, their lawyer told Reuters.

Why it matters: Their release comes as an agreement to restore the 2015 Iran nuclear deal could be close.

  • Tulip Siddiq, a British member of Parliament, said in a tweet that "Nazanin is at the airport in Tehran and on her way home."

Details: Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who worked for the Thomson Reuters Foundation, had been detained in Iran for nearly six years.

  • She was given back her passport over the weekend, raising hopes that she'd be able to leave the country.
  • In 2019, Ashouri was sentenced to 10 years in prison on charges of spying and two years for "acquiring illegitimate wealth," per Reuters.
