Iran nuclear deal near, diplomats say

With the restoration of the Iran nuclear deal potentially days away, the head of the UN's nuclear watchdog will travel to Tehran on Saturday to try to resolve a dispute over an investigation into Iran's undeclared nuclear activity.

Why it matters: Iran says it won't return to compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal unless the probe is shut down, so the success or failure of Rafael Grossi's visit could determine the fate of the deal.

What they're saying: All participants in the Vienna talks have been stressing that a deal is very close but that some issues remain unresolved.

“There has been significant progress and we are close to a possible deal, but a number of difficult issue remain unsolved," deputy State Department spokeswoman Jalina Porter said in a conference call with reporters.

The British chief negotiator Stephanie Al-Qaq also said a deal was "very close" but "final steps" still remained in a Farsi-language Twitter post.

French negotiator Philippe Errera posted a photo of the European negotiating team and thanked them for their work over the past 11 months, in a possible signal that talks are concluding.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh tweeted that regardless of the positive rumblings, "Nobody can say the deal is done until all the outstanding remaining issues are resolved."

What to watch: The biggest hurdle appears to be the IAEA investigation, which Western powers have said can't be shut down until the agency's concerns are addressed.