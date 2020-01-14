Stories

In photos: Protesters face off against riot police in Iran

Iranian protesters hold flowers as riot police fire tear gas during a demonstration in front of Tehran's Amir Kabir University
Protesters hold flowers as riot police fire tear gas during a demonstration in front of Tehran's Amir Kabir University. Photo: STR/AFP via Getty Images

Protesters stared down Iranian riot police in at least two cities as demonstrations over the downing of a Ukrainian passenger plane entered a third day, the New York Times reports.

Why it matters: Human rights groups believe Iranian forces killed hundreds of people protesting increased oil prices in November. Now, images shared online appear to show security forces using live ammunition, rubber bullets and tear gas on activists calling for Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's resignation after the government admitted to accidentally shooting down the Ukrainian jet, killing 176 people.

Iranian riot police use a water cannon to disperse protesters during a demonstration outside Tehran's Amir Kabir University
Riot police use water cannon on protesters at Amir Kabir University. Demonstrations are being held outside universities in Tehran and the city of Isfahan, per the NYT. Photo: AFP via Getty Images
A man confronts riot police outside Tehran's Amir Kabir University.
A man confronts riot police at Amir Kabir University. Protesters say officials issued "misleading statements" over the Ukrainian jet crash, per AP, which reports a government spokesman said: "We did not lie." Photo: AFP via Getty Images
A protester holds a placard stating in Farsi "Your mistake was unintentional, your lie was intentional" during a demonstration outside Tehran's Amir Kabir University.
A protester holds a placard stating in Farsi "Your mistake was unintentional, your lie was intentional" during a demonstration outside Amir Kabir University. Photo: STR/AFP via Getty Images
Iranian riot police stand guard as protesters gather in front of Tehran's Amir Kabir University
Riot police stand guard as protesters gather in front of Amir Kabir University. Al Jazeera reports protesters chanted slogans including "Clerics get lost!" Photo: STR/AFP via Getty Images
Iranians hold hands during a demonstration in front of Tehran's Amir Kabir University
Protesters hold hands outside Amir Kabir University. Photo: STR/AFP via Getty Images
An Iranian man holds a picture of a victim of the Ukrainian Boeing 737-800 plane crash during a demonstration in front of Tehran's Amir Kabir University
A protester holds an image of a Ukraine International Airlines plane crash victim during a demonstration in front of Amir Kabir University. Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images

