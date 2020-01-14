In photos: Protesters face off against riot police in Iran

Protesters stared down Iranian riot police in at least two cities as demonstrations over the downing of a Ukrainian passenger plane entered a third day, the New York Times reports.

Why it matters: Human rights groups believe Iranian forces killed hundreds of people protesting increased oil prices in November. Now, images shared online appear to show security forces using live ammunition, rubber bullets and tear gas on activists calling for Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's resignation after the government admitted to accidentally shooting down the Ukrainian jet, killing 176 people.