Iranian protesters call for Khamenei's resignation over plane crash

Anti-riot policemen ride motorcycles along an avenue as Iranians gather in front of a university to mark the memory of the victims of the Ukraine Boeing 737 passenger plane crash in Tehran. Photo: Morteza Nikoubazl/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Iranian protesters have taken to the streets after the government admitted to accidentally shooting down a Ukrainian passenger plane, killing all 176 people aboard, and they are calling for Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's resignation, Reuters reports.

Zoom out: The growing anger surrounding the crash comes just weeks after the Iranian government reportedly killed citizens in an attempt to squash national protests, The Telegraph writes. Iran is facing pressure from both world leaders and people at home over the fatal crash.

The state of play: The protests started as Iranian college students gathered for a planned vigil, CNN reports.

  • "The death of graduates from top universities migrating to Canada on the Ukrainian light has struck a nerve with protesters. Many protesters feel their future is ruined in a country facing high unemployment," CNN writes.

