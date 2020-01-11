Iranian protesters call for Khamenei's resignation over plane crash

Iranian protesters have taken to the streets after the government admitted to accidentally shooting down a Ukrainian passenger plane, killing all 176 people aboard, and they are calling for Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's resignation, Reuters reports.

Zoom out: The growing anger surrounding the crash comes just weeks after the Iranian government reportedly killed citizens in an attempt to squash national protests, The Telegraph writes. Iran is facing pressure from both world leaders and people at home over the fatal crash.