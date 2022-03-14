Skip to main content
22 mins ago - World

U.S. vows to support Iraq and regional partners after Iran attack

Axios
National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan speaks during the daily White House press briefing on February 11, 2022 in Washington, DC.
National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan speaks during a February White House press briefing in Washington, DC. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The U.S. condemns a missile attack claimed by Iran on Erbil, the capital of Iraq's Kurdistan Region, and stands with Baghdad and other regional governments against threats from Tehran, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Sunday.

The big picture: U.S. and local officials said there were no casualties from the attack at a compound near a new U.S. consulate building and residential areas. "We will support the Government of Iraq in holding Iran accountable, and we will support our partners throughout the Middle East in confronting similar threats from Iran," Sullivan in a statement.

Go deeper