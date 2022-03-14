U.S. vows to support Iraq and regional partners after Iran attack

The U.S. condemns a missile attack claimed by Iran on Erbil, the capital of Iraq's Kurdistan Region, and stands with Baghdad and other regional governments against threats from Tehran, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Sunday.

The big picture: U.S. and local officials said there were no casualties from the attack at a compound near a new U.S. consulate building and residential areas. "We will support the Government of Iraq in holding Iran accountable, and we will support our partners throughout the Middle East in confronting similar threats from Iran," Sullivan in a statement.