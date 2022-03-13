No injuries reported from missile strike in Erbil, Iraq

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Nearly a dozen rockets struck Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, late Saturday night local time, Iraqi and U.S. officials told the Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The latest: A U.S. official told Axios that there is no indication the strike was directed toward the United States; nor were the reported explosions near U.S. facilities or personnel.

Driving the news: "There is no damage or casualties at any U.S. government facility," a State Department spokesperson told Axios.

The State Department spokesperson said the incident "is being investigated by the government of Iraq and the Kurdish Regional Government."

"We condemn this outrageous attack and display of violence," the spokesperson added.

Of note: State broke ground on a new U.S. consular compound in July 2018 with a move-in date eyed by the end of 2022.

A career diplomat, Robert Palladino became consular general in Erbil in July 2021.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with new information about the strike.