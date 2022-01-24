Sign up for our daily briefing

date 2022-01-24

Investors reset their compass

Hope King
Hope King, author of Closer
Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

The endpoints of a stimulus-fueled market are being defined.

Why it matters: Conditions that drove excess pricing in riskier assets are steadily being removed, and big swings in the market like those seen today are inevitable as investors try to adjust to the new landscape.

Catch up quick: After a broad and deep sell-off earlier in the day, all three major averages rallied to close higher.

  • The S&P briefly entered correction territory (defined as being more than 10% from its record close earlier in the month).

The big picture: Investors continue to shuffle bets as they evaluate new market conditions with less government intervention.

Today's trades were triggered by crashes in unprofitable and speculative tech companies, meme stocks, SPACs and crypto, Jay Hatfield, chief investment officer at Infrastructure Capital Management, tells Axios.

  • That then dragged down lower-risk, more profitable tech companies like Apple and Amazon, which drove down the S&P, which then induced investors to sell additional stocks, he adds.
  • The market bounced back hard in part as hedge funds like his started to cover their short positions, says Hatfield.

By the numbers: Recent SPAC companies like satellite launcher Virgin Orbit (-17.9%) and electric vehicle maker Arrival (-9.4%) were among the day’s biggest losers, as well as WeWork (-9.8%) and GameStop (-5.9%).

What to watch: Whether the Fed signals it will take a slower approach to quantitative easing when it meets Tuesday and Wednesday.

  • "You definitely don't want to be in the market when the Fed [is taking liquidity out] aggressively," says Hatfield.

The bottom line: Bets that made sense when the Fed began to intervene may no longer make sense now.

Go deeper

Ivana Saric
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Biden calls Fox News reporter a "stupid son of a b---h" on hot mic

President Biden blasted Fox News' Peter Doocy on Monday after the reporter asked if the nation's soaring inflation is a political liability, saying, "what a stupid son of a b----h."

Driving the news: The Biden administration has faced rising inflation rates over recent months, which it has labeled as "transitory."

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Dave Lawler
3 hours ago - World

Soldiers seize power in Burkina Faso as global coup surge continues

Mutinous soldiers in Burkina Faso declared on state television Monday that they had deposed the government, closed the borders and taken control of the country. President Roch Marc Christian Kaboré has reportedly been arrested.

The big picture: This would be the third successful military coup in west Africa in eight months, after juntas took power last year in Guinea and in neighboring Mali.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Zachary Basu
4 hours ago - World

Pentagon: 8,500 troops on high alert for possible deployment to eastern Europe

Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has placed 8,500 U.S. troops on "heightened preparedness to deploy" to eastern Europe in case NATO activates its rapid-response force over tensions with Russia, the Pentagon announced Monday.

Why it matters: No decisions have been made to actually deploy U.S. forces, but the heightened alert level will allow the military to rapidly shore up NATO's eastern flank in the event that Russia invades Ukraine. The Pentagon warned that Russia has shown "no signs of de-escalating," and continues to amass troops on Ukraine's borders.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow