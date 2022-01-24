Stocks suffered their worst drop of the year, pushing the S&P 500 on track to fall into a "correction."

Driving the news: The benchmark S&P 500 dropped for its fifth straight day, with losses nearing 3% in early trading.

A correction is Wall Street-speak for a sell-off that pushes prices down 10% or more from a recent high. It's shorthand for a drop that's more serious than your run-of-the-mill dip.

Why it matters: The sell-off in stocks is the market's way of testing the Federal Reserve's resolve, after the central bank in recent months has signaled higher rates are coming.

What's next: The Fed will make its next decision on interest rates on Wednesday. But if the market continues to crumble, all eyes will be on the post-meeting press conference from Chair Jerome Powell, to see if he softens his tone on inflation.

Our thought bubble: If he doesn't, look out below.