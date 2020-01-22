Stories

International students turned away from U.S. as tensions with Iran grow

A terminal at Logan International Airport
Photo: Lane Turner/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

An increasing number of Iranian students are being turned away from entry points when arriving at United States airports amid heated diplomatic tensions between the two nations, the New York Times reports.

What we know: Boston's Logan International Airport rejected an Iranian student, Shahab Dehghani, 24, on Monday, even though he had a valid student visa. The refusal sparked airport protests on the student's behalf. Although a petition for him to stay was eventually granted, Dehghani had already been sent back to Iran.

  • The Times reports that at least 11 Iranians have been blocked from entry despite presenting valid student visas.
  • Obtaining student visas takes months, and students often spend vast sums of money to afford travel and admittance into their respective universities.
  • Some who have been returned to Iran received paperwork stating they cannot enter the U.S. for a minimum of five years.

