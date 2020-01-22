International students turned away from U.S. as tensions with Iran grow

An increasing number of Iranian students are being turned away from entry points when arriving at United States airports amid heated diplomatic tensions between the two nations, the New York Times reports.

What we know: Boston's Logan International Airport rejected an Iranian student, Shahab Dehghani, 24, on Monday, even though he had a valid student visa. The refusal sparked airport protests on the student's behalf. Although a petition for him to stay was eventually granted, Dehghani had already been sent back to Iran.