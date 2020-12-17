Interior Secretary David Bernhardt tests positive for COVID-19

Get the latest market trends in your inbox
Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt at the Arlington Memorial Bridge in Washington, D.C. on Dec. 4. Photo: Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post via Getty Images
Interior Secretary David Bernhardt tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday, but is "asymptomatic and will continue to work on behalf of the American people while in quarantine," his spokesperson Nicholas Goodwin said in an email.
The big picture: Bernhardt is following CDC guidelines, including identifying close contacts, per a statement. He spent the past two days in meetings with other Trump administration officials and last week attended a portrait unveiling for former secretary Ryan Zinke, along with several Republican senators, reports the Washington Post, which notes that Interior attorney Daniel Jorjani and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service director Aurelia Skipwith also tested positive for the virus last month.
Flashback: Trumpworld coronavirus outbreaks