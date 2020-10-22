22 mins ago - Technology

Intel shares drop sharply despite mostly solid earnings report

Ina Fried, author of Login

Photo: Omar Marques/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Shares of Intel fell as much 10% in after-hours trading Thursday — after the company posted quarterly revenue and earnings generally in line with expectations.

Why it matters: The chip giant is a bellwether for the PC industry, and small signs of weakness may be playing an outsize role in spooking investors.

Between the lines: The stock drop came after Intel reported third-quarter revenue from its data center unit of $5.9 billion, down from the prior-year period and some 5% below analyst expectations, per CNBC.

  • The company has also been struggling to get its next-generation manufacturing efforts up and running.
  • Intel stock was trading at $48.55 as of 4:45 p.m. ET, down $5.35, or more than 10%, from the closing-bell price before the earnings report.

By the numbers: Overall revenue came in just ahead of expectations, while bottom-line earnings were basically in line with, or ahead of, Wall Street consensus. In the third quarter, Intel notched:

  • Revenue of $18.3 billion, down 4% year-over-year but above Intel's prior guidance for the quarter.
  • Per-share earnings of $1.11, down 22% year-over-year but above prior guidance.

Of note: Intel said strong sales of notebook computers helped offset negative pandemic-related impacts on its sales to large businesses and government customers.

Meanwhile: The company announced earlier this week it is selling its flash memory unit to Korea's SK Hynix for $9 billion.

What they're saying: "Our teams delivered solid third-quarter results that exceeded our expectations despite pandemic-related impacts in significant portions of the business,” CEO Bob Swan said in a statement.

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
7 hours ago - Economy & Business

McAfee raises $740 million in its IPO

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

McAfee, a San Jose, Calif.-based provider of antivirus and endpoint security software, raised $740 million in its IPO at an initial market value of $8.6 billion.

Why it matters: The company's IPO prospectus lists "brand recognition" as its top competitive strength, even though its eponymous founder was recently arrested on tax evasion and firearms charges. John McAfee, who also was a "person of interest" in a 2012 murder in Belize, is no longer involved with the company.

Courtenay Brown
Oct 21, 2020 - Economy & Business

Tesla continues longest profitability streak in company history

A Model 3 on display in a Tesla showroom in Beijing. (Photo: VCG/VCG via Getty Images)

Tesla reported its fifth consecutive quarter of profitability — raking in $331 million, the most money since the run began — alongside a record number of deliveries of its electric cars.

Why it matters: Tesla has become the world's most valuable automaker. It's on the longest money-making streak in company history, despite disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Axios
Updated 20 mins ago - Politics & Policy

