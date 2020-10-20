41 mins ago - Economy & Business

Intel to sell NAND memory chip unit to South Korea's SK Hynix for $9 billion

Intel agreed to sell its NAND memory chip unit, including a China production factory, to South Korea's SK Hynix for $9 billion in cash.

Why it matters: This would make SK Hynix the world's second-largest NAND chipmaker, behind only Samsung. It also gets Intel mostly out of the memory chip market, which is where it got its start.

  • Financials: The business generated around $2.8 billion in revenue for the first half of 2020, whereas Intel's entire memory chip revenue was around $3 billion.

The bottom line: "The move marks the latest effort by the U.S. chip giant to divest its non-core businesses, move away from the volatile commodity NAND chip industry and focus on its remaining Optane memory business, which is smaller but more lucrative because it taps more advanced technology." per Reuters.

Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

  1. Politics: Americans feel Trump's sickness makes him harder to trustFlorida breaks record for in-person early voting.
  2. Health: The next wave is gaining steam.
  3. Education: Schools haven't become hotspots.
  4. World: Ireland moving back into lockdown — Argentina becomes 5th country to report 5 million infections.
Politics & Policy

In photos: Florida breaks record for in-person early voting

More Floridians cast early ballots for the 2020 election on Monday than in the first day of in-person early voting in 2016, shattering the previous record by over 50,000 votes, Politico reports.

The big picture: Voters have already cast over 31 million ballots in early voting states as of Tuesday, per the U.S. Elections Project database by Michael McDonald, an elections expert at the University of Florida.

Technology

Reports: Justice Department to file suit against Google

The Justice Department will unveil its long-awaited antitrust lawsuit against Google today, according to reports in the Wall Street Journal and other outlets, charging the company with abusing a monopoly position in search and search advertising.

Details: Justice Department lawyers are expected to outline their monopoly case against the search giant in a call with reporters Tuesday morning.

