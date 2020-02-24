Insurer-owned clinics are taking on hospitals and physicians for patients

Insurer-owned clinics are increasingly competing with hospitals and physicians for patients, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The big picture: Doctor groups and hospitals have invested heavily in purchasing physician practices, and are worried about insurers steering patients toward their own clinics.

For example: UnitedHealth Group's Optum arm has amassed doctor practices, surgery centers and urgent-care clinics. Aetna — which was acquired by CVS — has MinuteClinics. And Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Texas has recently opened clinics with a partner company.

Some plans favor care received by their own providers, although how many doctors a plan owns in any given market varies greatly.

"It's very worrisome for hospitals," Chas Roades, a health-care consultant, told WSJ. "Suddenly, the plan you're relying on for payment is also competing with you at the front end of the delivery system."

The big picture: Plans built around their own clinics generally have more limited doctor and hospital options, but that can lower premiums.

It can also benefit insurers by keeping revenue all under the same umbrella.

Go deeper: Insurers may not pay for care they've approved