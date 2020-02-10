37 mins ago - Health

Insurers may not pay for care they've approved

Caitlin Owens

Insurers are increasingly requiring patients to receive preapprovals for drugs or medical care, but even if the care is approved, that doesn't mean the insurer will necessarily pay, Kaiser Health News reports.

Why it matters: If an insurer decides not to pay for the care after the fact, that leaves patients on the hook for what can be huge medical bills.

Details: The preapprovals, often called prior authorization, may include a note that they're not a guarantee of payment, leaving insurers free to change their minds.

  • Patients also may be told that no prior authorization is required for a procedure, only to be told after they have it done that the insurer did want a prior authorization in this case — and thus isn't paying the bill.

The big picture: Prior authorization is already a controversial practice; providers say it's unnecessarily burdensome, while insurers say the practice helps to cut back on waste and excess costs.

The bottom line: Turns out there's yet another way for patients to receive a surprise medical bill.

Health insurers are eating higher medical costs

Dion Rabouin

Many Americans still can't afford medical expenses

Reproduced from Gallup; Note: ±4 percentage point margin of error; Chart: Axios Visuals

The latest poll from Gallup shows more Americans are putting off medical care because of the cost.

Why it matters: Despite a declining unemployment rate and growing GDP, an increasing number of Americans say they are forgoing often necessary medical procedures because of the cost.

Caitlin Owens

Military hospitals are aggressively going after medical debt

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Add the U.S. government to the list of groups going after patients for thousands of dollars in medical debt, per reporting by The Center for Public Integrity and The Atlantic.

How it works: Civilians can receive care at military hospitals in an emergency or if the military hospital offers superior care.

Caitlin Owens

ER doctors' pay raises outpace other specialists

Data: Urban Institute; Chart: Naema Ahmed/Axios

Emergency doctors — which are at the center of the surprise billing debate — saw their compensation go up more than any other physician specialty between 2013 and 2017.

Why it matters: This translates into higher health care costs, which we all pay for through our taxes, premiums and out-of-pocket spending.

