Instagram partners with ATTN: to encourage young people to vote

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Instagram is funding a slate of new memes, Reels, Stories and IGTV videos from ATTN:, the millennial-focused digital media company, to empower young people to vote.

Why it matters: Instagram and its parent Facebook are pushing to promote more civic engagement ahead of the election — and ATTN: is one of the top creators of social change-focused videos on the platform.

  • The campaign features some big influencers, including Jilly Hendrix, The Funny Introvert and Mrs. Dow Jones. 
  • The videos began rolling out in early October and will continue until Election Day.
  • Mark Kanemura, a popular dancer and choreographer, will participate in a game show on IGTV on Friday featuring questions about civic history.

Between the lines: Advocacy groups often lean on ATTN: to spread messages about social change because of its unique ability to tap into millennial and Gen Z zeitgeist.

  • Earlier this year, the company partnered with Facebook and Instagram, as well as Poynter's "MediaWise," for a video series on digital literacy.

What they're saying: "Along with numerous other organizations, ATTN: has leveraged creative trends to help connect people with authoritative information in a way that is fun, resonates and is culturally relevant," says John Tass-Parker, Instagram’s head of politics and government.

The big picture: Facebook announced this week that at least 4.4 million people have registered to vote on its platform, making it one of the largest voter registration campaigns in history.

Go deeper: Big Tech pushes voter initiatives to counter misinformation

Go deeper

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
14 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Technical glitch in Facebook's ad tools creates political firestorm

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Photo: SOPA Images / Contributor

Facebook said late Thursday that a mix of "technical problems" and confusion among advertisers around its new political ad ban rules caused issues affecting ad campaigns of both parties.

Why it matters: A report out Thursday morning suggested the ad tools were causing campaign ads, even those that adhered to Facebook's new rules, to be paused. Very quickly, political campaigners began asserting the tech giant was enforcing policies in a way that was biased against their campaigns.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Joann Muller, author of Navigate
2 mins ago - Economy & Business

How Trump and Biden would steer the future of transportation

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden would likely steer automotive policy in different directions over the next four years, potentially changing the industry's road map to the future.

Why it matters: The auto industry is on the cusp of historic technological changes and the next president — as well as the next Congress — could have an extraordinary influence on how the future of transportation plays out.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 2 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Health: The good and bad news about antibody therapies — U.S. sets new single-day case record.
  2. Politics: States beg for Warp Speed billions.
  3. World: Taiwan reaches a record 200 days with no local cases.
  4. Education: Surge threatens to shut classrooms down again.
  5. 🎧Podcast: The vaccine race turns toward nationalism.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow