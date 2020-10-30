Instagram partners with ATTN: to encourage young people to vote

Instagram is funding a slate of new memes, Reels, Stories and IGTV videos from ATTN:, the millennial-focused digital media company, to empower young people to vote.

Why it matters: Instagram and its parent Facebook are pushing to promote more civic engagement ahead of the election — and ATTN: is one of the top creators of social change-focused videos on the platform.

The campaign features some big influencers, including Jilly Hendrix, The Funny Introvert and Mrs. Dow Jones.

The videos began rolling out in early October and will continue until Election Day.

Mark Kanemura, a popular dancer and choreographer, will participate in a game show on IGTV on Friday featuring questions about civic history.

Between the lines: Advocacy groups often lean on ATTN: to spread messages about social change because of its unique ability to tap into millennial and Gen Z zeitgeist.

Earlier this year, the company partnered with Facebook and Instagram, as well as Poynter's "MediaWise," for a video series on digital literacy.

What they're saying: "Along with numerous other organizations, ATTN: has leveraged creative trends to help connect people with authoritative information in a way that is fun, resonates and is culturally relevant," says John Tass-Parker, Instagram’s head of politics and government.

The big picture: Facebook announced this week that at least 4.4 million people have registered to vote on its platform, making it one of the largest voter registration campaigns in history.

