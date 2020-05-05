Facebook, Poynter and ATTN: partner on digital literacy project

ATTN:, the progressive social media-based news outlet aimed at millennials, is launching a video series on Facebook and Instagram, in partnership with Poynter's groundbreaking digital literacy project "MediaWise."

How it works: Facebook came to ATTN: to produce the series because it's already proven that it knows how to capture millennials' attention with video, especially on Instagram.

Facebook is paying for the video production on ATTN:'s end. It's already funding some of Poynter's efforts through a separate grant program.

"Instagram is realizing that for first time ever this election season, young people are seeing more news items on the Instagram feed and they want young people who may not have same access news literacy to get it," says ATTN: CEO Matthew Segal.

What's next: The first video in the series premieres today, and is focused on helping young people distinguish fact vs. fiction on content specifically relating to the coronavirus.