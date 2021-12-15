Sign up for our daily briefing

Report: Instagram quietly hits 2 billion monthly users

Data: Axios research; Chart: Will Chase/Axios

Instagram hit 2 billion monthly active users worldwide earlier this fall, CNBC reports, citing unnamed sources.

Why it matters: Instagram joins an exclusive club of just four social apps that have hit that milestone. Meta owns three of the four.

The intrigue: Instagram may have opted to keep the achievement a secret in an effort to avoid conflating its already messy public image.

  • The company has been dragged by lawmakers over whistleblower allegations that it doesn't do enough to protect the mental health of young users.
  • Last week, Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri testified before Congress about the matter for the first time.

Yes, but: The question remains whether these types of metrics accurately reflect Instagram's true user base.

  • For example, a Facebook whistleblower complaint filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission this fall suggests the company misled investors about the true size of its shrinking user base.
  • Young users on Instagram are known for creating fake duplicate accounts, dubbed "finstas," to hide their identities on the app.

What to watch: In hitting 2 billion users, Instagram has proven that its app still has room to grow, despite increased competition from apps like TikTok.

Instagram did not immediately reply to request for comment.

Mike Allen, author of AM
55 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Fox hosts target 1/6 committee

Two Fox News prime-time hosts tore into the House's 1/6 investigative committee last night as they spoke about their own texts during the siege.

Driving the news: Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham's texts had been turned over to the committee by former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. The hosts spoke 24 hours after committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney read the texts aloud during a hearing on holding Meadows in contempt.

Caitlin Owens
Updated 1 hour ago - Health

COVID booster gap traps millions of Americans

Data: CDC; Chart: Will Chase/Axios

Health officials are stressing the importance of coronavirus vaccine booster shots as the Omicron variant spreads around the world, but millions of Americans aren't yet eligible for another dose.

Why it matters: Two doses of Pfizer and Moderna's vaccines — or one dose of J&J — aren't very protective against Omicron infection, according to preliminary data, although they likely work much better against severe disease.

  • But some experts warn that giving a booster shot too soon could diminish its effects.
Ina Fried, author of Login
1 hour ago - Technology

Massive open-source flaw has put millions of systems at risk

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

The computing world is struggling this week to contain a significant vulnerability in Log4J, an extremely common piece of open-source code.

Why it matters: Experts say the flaw leaves hundreds of millions of systems vulnerable to attack, with the head of the U.S. government's cybersecurity agency calling it among the biggest threats she has seen in her career.

