The four key moments from Instagram's Hill hearing

Adam Mosseri. Photo: Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Instagram head Adam Mosseri testified before Senate lawmakers Wednesday and was pressed on the app's impacts on young children and teens.

Why it matters: Legislation to protect kids online is one area Congress has shown it's willing to regulate, as Axios previously reported. Wednesday's back-and-forth gave momentum to lawmakers eager to make more rules for social media platforms and how children and teens can use them.

Details: Lawmakers questioned Mosseri on internal research from Meta, Instagram's parent company, tried to get him to support bills and brought up ways their staff was able to find harmful content on the app that is supposed to be banned.

Four key moments:

  1. Mosseri did not commit to never pursuing an Instagram for Kids app in a back-and-forth with Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn): "What I can commit to today, is that no child between the ages of 10 of 12, should we ever manage to build Instagram for 10 to 12 year olds, will have access to that without their explicit parental consent," said Mosseri.
  2. Senators managed to catch Mosseri off-guard a few times about Instagram policies: Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn) pressed Mosseri on an interview he did with popular dancer and influencer JoJo Siwa, who said in a June interview she's been on Instagram since age 8, which is against the platform's rules. "That was a missed opportunity," to address underage kids using Instagram use, Mosseri said.
  • Mosseri also revealed during questioning by Blackburn that Instagram made accounts for those under the age of 16 on iOS and Android private by default, but had not done so on desktop.

3. Mosseri hesitated to say Instagram was addictive or bad for mental health: Lawmakers referenced a recent Surgeon General report that says certain kinds of online activity "likely do harm some young people." Mosseri said he does not believe research shows that social media drives a rise in suicides, and told Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-Ark.) that he was selectively interpreting the Surgeon General report.

4. Instagram will soon let users go back to a chronological feed. Mosseri said Instagram is working on a content feed to let users sort their feeds chronologically, like Instagram used to be prior to 2016, and will roll it out early next year.

Instagram's boss faces Congress' questions on harm to teens

Go deeper

Margaret Harding McGill
Updated 7 hours ago - Technology

Instagram's boss faces Congress' questions on harm to teens

Photo illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for WIRED

The head of Instagram called for the creation of an industry body to develop best practices for protecting youngsters online during his first appearance before Congress, as Big Tech faces blowback from lawmakers over tech's harms to children.

Why it matters: Republicans and Democrats have found common ground in grilling tech companies on how their products harm children, especially after revelations in The Wall Street Journal about Instagram's potential harm to the mental health of teen girls.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Shawna ChenAndrew Solender
19 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Mark Meadows sues Pelosi, Jan. 6 committee

Then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows speaks with reporters after a meeting with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Nov. 18, 2020. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows sued House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and all nine members of the Jan. 6 select committee on Wednesday.

Why it matters: The move comes less than a day after the committee moved to hold Meadows in contempt for refusing to cooperate with its investigation of the Capitol riots.

Emma Hurt
4 hours ago - Politics & Policy
Emma Hurt
4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump-backed Perdue says he wouldn’t have certified Georgia 2020 results

Perdue at a December 2020 campaign event in Columbus, Ga. Photo: Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images

Georgia gubernatorial candidate David Perdue wouldn’t have signed the certification of the state’s 2020 election results if he had been governor at the time, the former Senate Republican told Axios.

  • “Not with the information that was available at the time and not with the information that has come out now. They had plenty of time to investigate this. And I wouldn’t have signed it until those things had been investigated and that’s all we were asking for," he said.

Why it matters: There has been no evidence widespread fraud took place in Georgia's elections last year and the November results were counted three times, once by hand.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

