Inflation microcosm: Used car prices surge

Matt Phillips
Data: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics via FRED; Chart: Axios Visuals

Consumer Price Index data released Wednesday showed used-vehicle prices continue to surge. As of December, they were up 37% compared to the previous year.

Why it matters: Analysts have been watching used-vehicle prices as a microcosm of the broader U.S. inflation story, encompassing both the disarray of global supply chains and the surge in demand for goods.

  • Prices of used cars and trucks were the second-biggest driver — after shelter — of the monthly increase in consumer prices in December, responsible for almost a quarter of the change.

The big picture: The global chip shortage has slowed vehicle assembly lines worldwide, driving a wave of buyers to the used-car market and prices sharply higher.

What's next: Not relief. A forward-looking gauge of wholesale used-car prices that tends to predict the direction of consumer prices surged yet again in December, suggesting upward pressure on cars — and inflation more broadly — shows no signs of abating.

Go deeper: Inflation hit 7% in December, highest since 1982

Neil Irwin
23 hours ago - Economy & Business

Inflation hit 7% in December, highest since 1982

Source: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics; Chart: Axios Visuals

Consumer prices rose faster in 2021 than they had in any 12-month period since 1982, according to December numbers released Wednesday that showed the inflationary surge continued at the end of the year.

  • The Consumer Price Index rose 0.5% in December and 7% for the full year. Even excluding volatile energy and food, those numbers were 0.6% and 5.5%.
Hans Nichols, author of Sneak Peek
Jan 12, 2022 - Politics & Policy

White House braces for brutal inflation report

Photo: Courtesy of the White House

The White House is bracing for another bad report Wednesday on inflation — but now expects it to slow down by the end of the year, administration officials tell Axios.

Why it matters: The Biden administration had been labeling price hikes as "transitory." By publicly warning the Consumer Price Index December reading shows inflation will linger through 2022, officials are trying to temper public expectations and minimize the bad-news blow.

Hope King, author of Closer
18 hours ago - Economy & Business

A supply chain inflection point (maybe)

Recreated from the New York Fed; Chart: Axios Visuals

Signs of supply chain bottlenecks easing are there … if you look closely.

Why it matters: Consumer price growth — which is at a 40-year high — may start to slow if these trends continue.

