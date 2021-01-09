Boeing passenger jet missing after departure from Jakarta

A Sriwijaya Air passenger jet is missing after taking off from Jakarta and losing contact with air traffic controllers on Saturday just minutes after departure.

The state of play: The last contact between the control tower and the plane, Sriwijaya Air Flight 182, was around 2:40 p.m. local time, Indonesia’s Transportation Ministry spokesperson Adita Irawait said, per the AP. The Boeing 737-500 was en route to Pontianak on the island of Borneo. Multiple reports indicate there were 62 people on board including crew members.

Four minutes post take-off, the plane lost over 10,000 feet of altitude in under a minute, Flightradar24, a real-time flight-tracking service, said.

Authorities have started a search-and-rescue mission in coordination with the National Search and Rescue Agency and the National Transportation Safety Committee.

What they're saying: "We are aware of media reports from Jakarta, and are closely monitoring the situation. We are working to gather more information," Boeing said in a statement.

Axios has requested comment from Sriwijaya Air.

The big picture: The Boeing 737-500 is an older model than the Boeing 737 MAX, which faced a global fleet-wide grounding for nearly two years following two fatal crashes.

In October 2018, Lion Air Flight 610 fell into the Java Sea after taking off from Jakarta with 189 people on board after the 737 MAX's antistall system malfunctioned.

Another Boeing 737 MAX crashed in Ethiopia in March 2019 after the antistall system was activated.

Flashback: Boeing agreed to pay more than $2.5 billion to settle criminal charges related to a conspiracy to defraud the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration in connection with the agency's investigation into the Boeing 737 MAX, the Justice Department announced this Thursday.