Boeing passenger jet missing after departure from Jakarta

A crew-only area for Indonesian carrier Sriwijaya Air is seen at the Soekarno-Hatta international airport on January 9, after contact with Sriwijaya Air flight SJY182 bound for Pontianak from Jakarta was lost and feared to have crashed into the sea shortly after take-off. Photo: DEMY SANJAYA / Getty Images

A Sriwijaya Air passenger jet is missing after taking off from Jakarta and losing contact with air traffic controllers on Saturday just minutes after departure.

The state of play: The last contact between the control tower and the plane, Sriwijaya Air Flight 182, was around 2:40 p.m. local time, Indonesia’s Transportation Ministry spokesperson Adita Irawait said, per the AP. The Boeing 737-500 was en route to Pontianak on the island of Borneo. Multiple reports indicate there were 62 people on board including crew members.

  • Four minutes post take-off, the plane lost over 10,000 feet of altitude in under a minute, Flightradar24, a real-time flight-tracking service, said.
  • Authorities have started a search-and-rescue mission in coordination with the National Search and Rescue Agency and the National Transportation Safety Committee.

What they're saying: "We are aware of media reports from Jakarta, and are closely monitoring the situation. We are working to gather more information," Boeing said in a statement.

  • Axios has requested comment from Sriwijaya Air.

The big picture: The Boeing 737-500 is an older model than the Boeing 737 MAX, which faced a global fleet-wide grounding for nearly two years following two fatal crashes.

  • In October 2018, Lion Air Flight 610 fell into the Java Sea after taking off from Jakarta with 189 people on board after the 737 MAX's antistall system malfunctioned.
  • Another Boeing 737 MAX crashed in Ethiopia in March 2019 after the antistall system was activated.

Flashback: Boeing agreed to pay more than $2.5 billion to settle criminal charges related to a conspiracy to defraud the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration in connection with the agency's investigation into the Boeing 737 MAX, the Justice Department announced this Thursday.

  • The Department of Justice said Boeing misled the FAA and interrupted its ability to ensure the plane was safe.

Orion Rummler
Jan 7, 2021 - Economy & Business

DOJ: Boeing agrees to pay $2.5 billion to settle criminal charges after 737 MAX crashes

A ground crew member prepares to help push American Airlines flight 718, a Boeing 737 Max, away from its gate at Miami International Airport on Dec. 29. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Boeing has agreed to pay more than $2.5 billion to settle criminal charges related to a conspiracy to defraud the Federal Aviation Administration in connection with the agency's investigation into the Boeing 737 MAX, the Justice Department announced Thursday.

Why it matters: Two Boeing 737 MAX crashes killed a total of 346 people in 2018 and 2019 and highlighted massive oversight and safety lapses on the part of the airline manufacturer.

Bryan Walsh, author of Future
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Cracks in nuclear command and control

An atomic bomb test in Nevada in 1957. Photo: © CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a letter to members on Friday that she's spoken to the Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley about preventing President Trump from accessing the nuclear codes.

Why it matters: Pelosi's message surfaced an uncomfortable reality about America's nuclear control structure: if the president wants to use nukes, there is no clear way to stop him.

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Vaccine: Biden to release nearly all available vaccine doses to the public — Why some experts want to relax vaccine prioritization — Fauci says COVID variants threaten some treatments more than vaccines.
  2. Politics: Manchin says he will "absolutely not" support $2,000 stimulus checksBiden's one-two stimulus punch.
  3. Economy: U.S. markets unbothered by Capitol insurrection— Job losses suggest labor market's "dark days" could return.
  4. World: U.K. reports highest daily COVID-19 death toll since start of the pandemic and approves Moderna's vaccine for emergency use — Countries begin to line up for Chinese and Russian vaccines.
