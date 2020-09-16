2 hours ago - World

India's coronavirus case numbers surge past 5 million

A health care worker checks the temperature of a girl in Mumbai, India. Photo: Ashish Vaishnav/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

India's coronavirus cases surpassed 5 million on Wednesday morning, Johns Hopkins data shows.

Why it matters: Only the U.S. has more cases (over 6.6 million). India has the fastest-growing number of daily infections — more than 90,000 each day for the five days leading up to Tuesday, the BBC notes. The country of 1.4 billion people surpassed 4 million cases on Sept. 4. India imposed lockdown measures that saw businesses close in March, but these have since eased despite soaring cases as the government aims to revive a struggling economy.

Rashaan Ayesh
10 hours ago - Economy & Business

JPMorgan sends employees home after they contract COVID-19

Photo: Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images

JPMorgan Chase said Tuesday the bank has sent a number of its employees in New York City home after an unspecified number tested positive for the coronavirus, Bloomberg first reported.

Why it matters: Roughly one week after workers started trickling back into offices after Labor Day weekend, news of the infection was communicated internally, serving as just one example of how the spread of the coronavirus will make it challenging to bring staff back from remote work, Bloomberg writes.

Jacob Knutson
10 hours ago - Health

CDC: Roughly 75% of children who die from COVID-19 are minorities

Students wearing masks walk around the Boston College Campus in Newton, Mass., on Sept. 14. Photo: Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

The coronavirus killed at least 121 people under 21 years old across the U.S. between Feb. 12 and July 31, according to a study published Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Why it matters: Of those young people, roughly three in four were Hispanic, Black, American Indian or Alaska Natives, suggesting the virus is disproportionately killing young people of color, and especially those with underlying health conditions.

Axios
Updated 57 mins ago - Politics & Policy

