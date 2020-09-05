21 mins ago - World

India passes 4 million reported coronavirus cases

Health care workers handling a sample being tested for coronavirus on Sept. 3 in Patiala, India.

India's total number of reported coronavirus cases topped 4 million on Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Why it matters: The country, home to roughly 1.4 billion people, has the third-highest case count in the world behind the United States and Brazil, which have reported 6,200,186 and 4,091,801 infections respectively.

By the numbers: India’s Health Ministry also reported 1,089 new deaths on Friday associated with the virus, bringing the nation's total casualties from the pandemic to 69,561.

The big picture: Most of India’s cases are in western Maharashtra state and the four southern states of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka, but new hot spots are emerging elsewhere in country, according to AP.

Go deeper: Peru now has world's highest coronavirus death rate

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 15 hours ago - Health

World coronavirus updates

Expand chart
Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

France, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom reported new case highs dating back to the spring outbreak, Bloomberg reports.

By the numbers: Brazil has the second-highest number of coronavirus deaths (nearly 125,502), after the U.S., where more than 187,710 people have died from COVID-19 and almost 6.2 million have tested positive.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 15 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Expand chart
Data: The COVID Tracking Project; Note: Does not include probable deaths from New York City; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Governors from both parties on Friday urged people to adhere to basic coronavirus mitigation strategies, like washing hands and wearing a mask, during the Labor Day weekend.

Why it matters: Millions of Americans are expected to travel this holiday weekend, leading experts to fear a surge of cases, like what was seen after the Memorial Day and Fourth of July weekends.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 8 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 12 p.m. ET: 26,674,386 — Total deaths: 875,739 — Total recoveries: 17,770,591Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 12 p.m. ET: 6,210,699 — Total deaths: 187,874 — Total recoveries: 2,283,454 — Total tests: 81,293,103Map.
  3. Politics: Pence: White House, Congress reach deal to avoid government shutdown — "Mask up": Governors urge caution ahead of Labor Day weekend.
  4. World: Pope to take first trip since coronavirus lockdown — Pandemic is erasing a decade of global progress in child mortality rates.
  5. Sports: 77 of 130 major college football teams to play this season.
  6. World: India surpasses 4 million coronavirus cases.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow