The tech battle between India and China heats up

Ina Fried, author of Login

Muslim activists hold placards and shout slogans against China during a protest in Mumbai, India, last month. Photo: Himanshu Bhatt/NurPhoto via Getty Images

China's tech rivalry with the U.S. has taken the spotlight lately, but it is also in another major dispute with India — one that has significant implications for the tech landscape in both countries.

Why it matters: China and India are the first and second most populous nations on the planet and constitute two of the most important emerging markets for buying tech products. Both countries also want to become more significant tech producers as well.

  • As with the U.S.-China dispute, India and China's economies are also interdependent in many ways.

Driving the news:

  • India last week banned 59 Chinese apps, including TikTok, citing both privacy and national security concerns.
  • Indian food delivery app Zomato has been unable to access promised funding from China's Ant Financial due to tensions between the countries, per the Financial Times, highlighting the challenges for companies with business interests in both countries.

Between the lines: Unlike the U.S. dispute, which is focused largely on trade, China's conflict with India appears to be tied to border confrontations between the two countries over a disputed Himalayan site. A recent clash there left 20 Indian soldiers dead.

The bottom line: In the short term, India's Chinese app bans have meant an increase in demand for homegrown apps, including some local TikTok rivals.

  • One of those video sharing sites, Roposo, said it added 22 million users in two days amid the dispute, per Reuters.

Updated 49 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 12 p.m. ET: 11,495,412 — Total deaths: 535,185 — Total recoveries — 6,217,763Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 12 p.m. ET: 2,897,613 — Total deaths: 129,953 — Total recoveries: 906,763 — Total tested: 35,512,916Map.
  3. Public health: Case growth outpacing testing in hotspots — Medical community urges public to wear masks.
  4. States: Texas hospitals in danger of being overwhelmed amid surge.
  5. Politics: Meadows says Trump "is right" to claim 99% of coronavirus cases are "harmless."
Ben Geman
2 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Court orders temporary shutdown of Dakota Access Pipeline

Protesters against the Dakota Access Pipeline in San Francisco in 2017. Photo: Joel Angel Juarez/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

A federal judge ordered Monday the shutdown of the Dakota Access Pipeline — a project at the heart of battles over oil-and-gas infrastructure — while the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers conducts a new environmental analysis.

Why it matters: The latest twist in the years-long fight over the pipeline is a defeat for the White House agenda of advancing fossil fuel projects and a win for Native Americans and environmentalists who oppose the project

Dan Primack
2 hours ago - Technology

Tensions between tech industry and tech media boil over

The New York Times building. Photo: Avalon/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Tensions between tech and tech media hit a boiling point over the weekend, in the latest fraying of a once-cozy relationship.

The shortest version is that New York Times reporter Taylor Lorenz tweeted out some screenshots from the public Instagram of Away CEO Steph Korey, in which she criticized media coverage of her company.

