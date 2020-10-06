Joe Biden held a town hall with NBC's Lester Holt at Pérez Art Museum in Miami last night, aired live on NBC and MSNBC. See video. Photo: NBC News
To try to revive the online frenzy of 2014's Ice Bucket Challenge, Joe Biden's campaign today launches the #ImVotingFor social media campaign, led by high-profile surrogates who have a combined 150 million followers.
How it works: The partners — elected leaders, digital creators and celebrities — will tag three people with #ImVotingFor, and ask them to do the same.
- "Participants will post a photo on Instagram of a loved one, someone they admire, their community, etc. — and share why their vote this year is for them." This could include "a loved one with a pre-existing condition or a child who will be impacted by climate change or a personal hero like John Lewis."
Launch participants include:
Elected Leaders
- Joe Biden, 4.5 million followers
- Jill Biden, 581,000 followers
- Kamala Harris, 4.3 million followers
- Michelle Obama, 42.4 million followers
- Barack Obama, 31.1 million followers
Celebrities
- Amy Schumer, 10.2 million followers
- Storm Reid, 1.2 million followers
- Alyssa Milano, 2.9 million followers
- Misha Collins, 4.3 million followers
- Adam Rippon, 846,000 followers
- Kamie Crawford, 227,000 followers
- Debra Messing, 1.4 million followers
- Sophia Bush, 3.7 million followers
- Jason George, 1.1 million followers
- Danai Gurira, 3.2 million followers
- Connie Britton, 706,000 followers
Creators
- Liza Koshy, 18.7 million followers
- Mr. Kate, 969,000 followers
- Mari Takahashi , 881,000 followers
- Shayla Mitchell, 2.7 million followers
- Soju, 286,000 followers
- Roxette Arisa, 324,000 followers
- Ellie Schnitt, 197,000 followers
- Vale Genta, 1.6 million followers