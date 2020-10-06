To try to revive the online frenzy of 2014's Ice Bucket Challenge, Joe Biden's campaign today launches the #ImVotingFor social media campaign, led by high-profile surrogates who have a combined 150 million followers.

How it works: The partners — elected leaders, digital creators and celebrities — will tag three people with #ImVotingFor, and ask them to do the same.

"Participants will post a photo on Instagram of a loved one, someone they admire, their community, etc. — and share why their vote this year is for them." This could include "a loved one with a pre-existing condition or a child who will be impacted by climate change or a personal hero like John Lewis."

Launch participants include:

Elected Leaders

Celebrities

Creators