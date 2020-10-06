57 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden campaign launches #ImVotingFor campaign to mobilize voters

Mike Allen, author of AM

Joe Biden held a town hall with NBC's Lester Holt at Pérez Art Museum in Miami last night, aired live on NBC and MSNBC. See video. Photo: NBC News

To try to revive the online frenzy of 2014's Ice Bucket Challenge, Joe Biden's campaign today launches the #ImVotingFor social media campaign, led by high-profile surrogates who have a combined 150 million followers.

How it works: The partners — elected leaders, digital creators and celebrities — will tag three people with #ImVotingFor, and ask them to do the same.

  • "Participants will post a photo on Instagram of a loved one, someone they admire, their  community, etc. — and share why their vote this year is for them." This could include "a loved one with a pre-existing condition or a child who will be impacted by climate change or a personal hero like John Lewis."

Launch participants include:

Elected Leaders

Celebrities

Creators

Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 6 a.m. ET: 35,511,291 — Total deaths: 1,044,490 — Total recoveries: 24,770,288Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 6 a.m. ET: 7,458,549 — Total deaths: 210,195 — Total recoveries: 2,935,142 — Total tests: 108,831,227Map.
  3. Politics: Trump, still infected with the coronavirus, says: "Maybe I'm immune" — Biden "wasn't surprised Trump got coronavirus" — Trumpworld coronavirus tracker.
  4. Health: CDC acknowledges airborne COVID-19 spreadThe coronavirus is in control.
  5. Business: Regal Cinemas to temporarily close all theatersMarkets are unfazed by Trump uncertainty — Long-term unemployment's V-shaped bounce.
  6. 🎧 Podcast: The turning point: Coronavirus hits the White House.
Ashley Gold
24 mins ago - Technology

In Google/Oracle case, Supreme Court will weigh software's future

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Oracle and Google will have their day at the Supreme Court Wednesday, tangling via teleconference in oral arguments aimed at resolving a decade-long battle over whether common interfaces between software programs can be protected by copyright.

Why it matters: The case lies at the heart of how modern software development works, and each side says a ruling in the other's favor will chill innovation. More narrowly, the Supreme Court may settle the question of whether Google owes Oracle nearly $9 billion in damages, as Oracle claims.

Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals
43 mins ago - Health

The White House's reckless pandemic response

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The White House — despite its infinite access to the best resources available — continues to respond to its own coronavirus outbreak about as recklessly as possible.

Why it matters: This botched response has jeopardized the health of the president and his staff, and it has set a very poor example in a country that's already done a terrible job handling the virus.

