Impeachment managers call Trump "singularly responsible" for Capitol riots

House impeachment managers on Tuesday made their case for the indictment of former President Trump in a brief, arguing that he pushed his supporters into a "frenzy," while dubbing him "singularly responsible" for the deadly siege at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

What they're saying: The Democratic managers argue that Trump's actions were not protected by the First Amendment, stating, "If provoking an insurrectionary riot against a Joint Session of Congress after losing an election is not an impeachable offense, it is hard to imagine what would be."

"It is impossible to imagine the events of January 6 occurring without President Trump creating a powder keg, striking a match, and then seeking personal advantage from the ensuing havoc," they wrote.

"President Trump’s responsibility for the events of January 6 is unmistakable,” the House impeachment team added. “President Trump’s effort to extend his grip on power by fomenting violence against Congress was a profound violation of the oath he swore."

The state of play: The impeachment trial begins on Feb. 9, and Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) will lead the effort to convict Trump and bar him from holding office in the future. Trump's defense will be led by lawyers David Schoen and Bruce L. Castor Jr.

The backdrop: Forty-five Senate Republicans, including Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.), supported an effort to dismiss his trial earlier this month, arguing it would not be constitutional to convict a former president.