Remain in Mexico expands as U.S. immigration court hearings begin

Stef W. Kight

Immigrants await transfer to a U.S. Border Patrol processing center in Yuma, Ariz. Photo: John Moore/Getty Images

The Biden administration brought 36 migrants back to the U.S. for court hearings on Monday under the reimposed Remain in Mexico program and expanded its enforcement of that program into San Diego, even as it continues efforts to end the policy, administration officials told reporters on a call.

The big picture: The administration has asked the Supreme Court to intervene to allow them to end what's formally known as the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), which forces asylum seekers at the southern border to wait in Mexico while their cases are heard.

  • More than 200 migrants have been already returned to Mexico since a court forced the policy's reimplementation last month.
  • Officials highlighted attempts to make the program more humanitarian compared to when it was first enforced under President Trump, including providing better access to legal counsel both before being sent back to Mexico and ahead of court hearings.
  • Migrants will now be provided transportation directly to shelters after returning to Mexico, facilities have better WiFi and the Mexican government has committed to providing enhanced security at shelters.

By the numbers: As of the end of 2021, just over 200 single male adults had been returned via the El Paso-Ciudad Juarez border crossing under MPP, a spokesperson for International Organization for Migration in Mexico told Axios.

  • Administration officials declined to provide official numbers on the Monday call.
  • Migrants will now be enrolled in the San Diego sector in addition to El Paso, and "we anticipate expanding in the near future to other ports of entry along the border, as well," one official said on the call.

Oriana Gonzalez
4 hours ago - Technology

Apple becomes first company worth $3 trillion

Photo: Eric Thayer/Getty Images

Apple on Monday became the first publicly traded company to be worth $3 trillion, the New York Times reports.

Driving the news: It comes less than two years after the company became the first to hit a $2 trillion valuation.

Andrew Solender
6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Congress warned of explosive Omicron spread on Capitol Hill

Photo: Daniel Slim/AFP via Getty Images

The Capitol's attending physician on Monday urged congressional offices to shift towards remote work due to a skyrocketing coronavirus positivity rate among staff.

Why it matters: The push comes as the highly infectious Omicron variant has caused a resurgence of the pandemic across the country.

Axios
Updated 6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: FDA authorizes Pfizer boosters for 12- to 15-year-olds — CDC considering COVID test requirement as part of isolation recommendation, Fauci says — 91 cruise ships under CDC investigation following outbreaks — Back to school: Omicron edition.
  2. Politics: Trump surgeon general slams new CDC guidelines on isolation.
  3. States: Omicron threatens New Year's gym surge — Federal court denies Oklahoma's attempt to block Pentagon vaccine mandate.
  4. World: South Africa eases COVID restrictions, says Omicron peak has passed — COVAX head: Focusing solely on boosters is a "dangerous mistake" — Israel approves 4th COVID vaccine dose for the immunocompromised
  5. Variant tracker
