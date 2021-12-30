Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on the day's biggest business stories

Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios Pro Rata

Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas

Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top DC news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Biden admin seeks in Supreme Court filing to end "Remain in Mexico" program

Axios

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and President Biden at the White House earlier this year. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

The Biden administration asked the Supreme Court Wednesday to rule on whether it is required to keep the Trump-era "Remain in Mexico" policy.

Why it matters: President Biden was forced by court order to earlier this month restart the controversial program, which makes asylum seekers wait in Mexico for U.S. court hearings. The administration is seeking to end the program, again, per Axios' Stef Kight.

Driving the news: The Justice Department's Supreme Court filing seeks the justices to rule on whether Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is required to implement the directive, which is formally called the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP).

  • It's also asking whether the appeals court "erred" by concluding that the Mayorkas' decision terminating MPP had no legal effect.
  • "In short, the lower courts have commanded DHS to implement and enforce the short-lived and controversial MPP program in perpetuity," attorneys for the Justice Department wrote.

The big picture: The Biden administration first tried to end the program in June, but a U.S. District Court judge in Texas ordered it to restart the MPP in August, arguing the White House ended the program improperly. The ruling was upheld by the Supreme Court.

  • Mayorkas issued a memo in October announcing the Department of Homeland Security's intent to end the MPP, only to be blocked by a federal appeals court.
  • The resumption of the MPP this month saw several humanitarian changes, including a policy to offer all migrants COVID-19 vaccines before being returned to Mexico.

Go deeper

Jacob Knutson
Updated 14 hours ago - World

Russian court dissolves 2 prominent human rights groups

Supporters of the human rights group International Memorial Society rally outside the Russian Supreme Court in Moscow on Dec. 28. Photo: Gavriil Grigorov/TASS via Getty Images

The Russian Supreme Court ordered a prominent human rights group, the International Memorial Society, to liquidate, the group announced on Twitter on Tuesday.

The latest: The court on Wednesday ordered the closure of the Memorial Human Rights Center, a sister organization of Memorial International. The Memorial Human Rights Center was charged with violating Russia's "foreign agent" law and "justifying terrorism and extremism," an organization lawyer told CNN.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Shawna Chen
Dec 28, 2021 - Economy & Business

Judge allows New York Times to temporarily keep Project Veritas memos

The New York Times building. Photo: Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images

A New York state appeals court on Tuesday temporarily lifted a court order requiring the New York Times to give up or destroy copies of legal memos written by a lawyer for the conservative group Project Veritas.

Why it matters: The case gained attention among First Amendment and press freedom advocates after a trial judge sided with Project Veritas last week and ordered the publication to return physical copies of the memos and destroy its electronic copies.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Yacob ReyesErin Doherty
Updated 1 hour ago - Health

88 cruise ships under CDC investigation following COVID outbreaks

The Norwegian Breakaway cruise ship. Photo: Gerard Bottino/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Wednesday said it is actively investigating or observing 88 cruise ships following COVID-19 outbreaks on board.

Why it matters: The Omicron variant has driven up infections across the U.S., upending vacation plans and disrupting travel. The new strain is the latest sign of the pandemic's hold on the cruise line industry.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow