Modeler says U.S. would see coronavirus rebound if country re-opened May 1

Dr. Christopher Murray, the director of the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, said on CBS News' "Face the Nation" Sunday that the U.S. would "very clearly have a rebound" in coronavirus cases if social distancing guidelines are eased on May 1.

Why it matters: Murray's influential IMHE model, which famously projected 100,000 to 240,000 U.S. deaths before recently revising downward to 60,000, is one of the forecasts used by the White House. Some of President Trump's aides have been pushing to re-open the country on May 1.

What he's saying:

"The first testing we've done on this is if you opened up the entire country May 1, then we would very clearly have a rebound. We don't think the capability in the states exists yet to deal with that volume of cases. And so by July or August we could be back in the same situation we are now. I think what Dr. Fauci was talking about this morning is that different states are on different timings. Maybe some states can open up mid-May, but we have to be very careful and make sure that we don't sort of lose all of the effort that the American people have put into closures by premature opening."
— Dr. Christopher Murray

World coronavirus updates: Global cases pass 1.8 million

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

More than 415,000 people have now recovered from the novel coronavirus, but the number of confirmed cases surpassed 1.8 million on Sunday, per Johns Hopkins data.

The big picture: Europeans and Americans are desperate to move beyond the worst of the crisis and return to something approaching normal. But the World Health Organization has cautioned that moving too fast will undermine sacrifices made so far.

Jacob Knutson

Fauci on Trump's delayed response to coronavirus: "It is what it is"

Dr. Anthony Fauci said on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday that "no one is going to deny" that more lives could have been saved during the coronavirus crisis if the Trump administration had implemented social distancing guidelines prior to March.

Why it matters: The New York Times reported Saturday that the administration’s top public health experts, including Fauci, concluded on Feb. 21 that the U.S. would need to move toward aggressive social distancing even if it would disrupt the economy and millions of American lives.

Rebecca Falconer

Trump to use "facts and instincts" in move toward reopening U.S.

Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump told Fox News' "Justice with Judge Jeanine" Saturday night "a lot of facts and a lot of instinct" will help him decide when to recommend reopening the United States following the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The big picture: The president said last month he would "love" to have the country "opened up, and just raring to go" by Easter, but he has since extended "15 Days to Slow the Spread" guidelines until April 30 amid a spike in COVID-19 cases.

