Idaho Gov. Brad Little (R) signed two anti-transgender bills on Monday — one limiting the ability of transgender people to participate in school sports and the other making it harder to change birth certificates, the Idaho Statesman reports.

Why it matters: The governor's signature, which came the day before the start of International Transgender Day of Visibility, makes Idaho the first state to enact such legislation, though anti-transgender bills have been introduced in several states.

Between the lines: Opponents were largely unable to challenge the measure in person because of social distancing amid the coronavirus outbreak. However, civil rights and LGBT groups staunchly opposed the policies ahead of passage, while it awaited signature and after Little signed it into law. They have also vowed a court challenge.