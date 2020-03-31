54 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Idaho governor signs anti-transgender bills

Ursula Perano

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little (R) signed two anti-transgender bills on Monday — one limiting the ability of transgender people to participate in school sports and the other making it harder to change birth certificates, the Idaho Statesman reports.

Why it matters: The governor's signature, which came the day before the start of International Transgender Day of Visibility, makes Idaho the first state to enact such legislation, though anti-transgender bills have been introduced in several states.

Between the lines: Opponents were largely unable to challenge the measure in person because of social distancing amid the coronavirus outbreak. However, civil rights and LGBT groups staunchly opposed the policies ahead of passage, while it awaited signature and after Little signed it into law. They have also vowed a court challenge.

  • The ACLU of Idaho in a statement posted on Twitter condemned the governor signing what the group called "discriminatory, unconstitutional, and deeply hurtful anti-transgender bills into law."

Go deeper

Jonathan Swan

Ben Carson on HUD cuts, "nasty" Trump tweets and trans access to shelters

In an interview with "Axios on HBO," I asked Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson why homelessness among the transgender population is growing at 43% — far higher than the rise in homelessness in the overall population.

Driving the news: Carson offered the theory that "a lot of them are youth and their families don't welcome them," while saying his personal view is that the Bible teaches "we should love everybody and leave the judging to God."

Go deeperArrowMar 8, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Bob Herman

Hospital system holds off on billing patients for coronavirus care

Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center in Milwaukee. Photo: Advocate Aurora Health

Advocate Aurora Health, a 28-hospital system spanning Illinois and Wisconsin, said Thursday that it is temporarily "refraining from sending patient bills related to coronavirus as we continue to work with regulatory and industry officials to navigate this developing situation."

Why it matters: A spokesperson for Advocate Aurora Health said this is not a commitment to waive fees indefinitely and the system may send out bills later, but it's still among the first hospital systems to hit pause on any coronavirus billing. Experts have been worried that the potential of receiving costly medical bills could discourage people from seeking care even as the outbreak worsens.

Keep ReadingArrowMar 12, 2020 - Health
Kendall Baker

Colorado joins California in allowing college athletes to profit off name and likeness

Reproduced from Student Player; Cartogram: Axios Visuals

California passed a bill in September that will allow college athletes in the state to profit off their name, image and likeness (NIL) starting on Jan. 1, 2023.

Driving the news: Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed a similar bill on Friday that will take effect on the same date.

Go deeperArrowMar 23, 2020 - Sports