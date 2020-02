For kids experiencing gender dysphoria — frequently endured by transgender people — puberty blockers can reduce depression and anxiety, improve social interactions with other kids, reduce thoughts related to self-harm and eliminate the need for future surgeries, per Mayo Clinic.

What's happening: South Dakota, Florida, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Missouri, Colorado, Illinois and Kentucky are pushing bills that would make administering gender-related treatments a criminal offense or an act of unprofessional conduct subject to loss of medical license.

South Dakota's State House on Jan. 29 passed a bill that would punish medical professionals with a $2,000 fine and a year in prison if they treat transgender minors with puberty blockers, hormone therapies or gender-related surgeries.

Florida's Republican-held Senate introduced a bill that would make it a Class 2 felony, which carries a maximum punishment of 15 years in prison, to administer gender-related treatments to minors.

Missouri’s legislature is considering four separate bills pertaining to preventing minors from receiving treatments. One bill would classify parents who approve of treatments for minors as child abusers.

Longtime Republican Rep. Brad Daw of Utah said in mid-January he plans to introduce a bill that would ban minor confirmation treatments, according to CBS-affiliate KUTV.

What they’re saying: “Gender-affirming medical care for transgender and gender-diverse minors is life-saving,” Alex Keuroghlian, director of the Massachusetts General Hospital’s Psychiatry Gender Identity Program and Fenway Institute’s National LGBT Health Education Center, told NBC News.

Puberty "blockers put puberty on hold so that adolescents have more time to decide what to do next. Without them, the adolescent will have physical changes that are difficult if not impossible to reverse," Jack Turban, resident physician in psychiatry at the Massachusetts General Hospital, told Vox.

The big picture: Approximately 150,000 people ages 13 to 17 identify as transgender in the U.S., according to the Williams Institute at the UCLA School of Law. No state has yet completely banned transgender minors' access to gender confirmation treatments, CNN reports.

