Religious and community leaders across the U.S. are rallying for immigrants, AP reports, as they braced Sunday for President Trump’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids to take effect.

Details: Churches in Houston offered sanctuary to anyone worried they might be arrested, while activists in Miami gave out fliers outside churches to inform immigrants of their rights, per AP. Some parishioners in New Jersey were being advised what to do should do if ICE agents came knocking, according USA Today.