IAC announces plan to spin off Vimeo

Photo by Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images

IAC, the internet holding company chaired by media mogul Barry Diller, announced to shareholders on Tuesday that it plans to spin off video service Vimeo.

Why it matters: It's the second major company that IAC has spun off this year, having done so with dating company Match Group in July. The 15-year-old Vimeo started as a platform for indie filmmakers, and now mostly makes money selling enterprise video software to companies.

Details: The effort comes months after Vimeo raised $150 million from outside investors to boost the software licensing business that it launched in 2018. The enterprise software licensing business that has contributed to much of the company's growth was launched in 2019.

  • The round valued Vimeo at $2.75 billion — 10 times the company's revenue.
  • Vimeo now has over 3,500 enterprise customers, including Amazon, Starbucks. Deloitte, Zendesk, Rite Aid and Siemens, according to a statement about the spin-off.

The big picture: IAC's playbook is to grow companies within its holding group and spin them out for greater value when they mature. There have been reports that IAC also plans to spin out ANGI Homeservices, which houses Angie's List.

What they're saying: "The combination of Vimeo’s remarkable growth, solid leadership position, and enormous market opportunity have made clear its future," said Joey Levin, CEO of IAC. "It’s time for Vimeo to spread its wings and become a great independent public company."

Ursula Perano
10 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Top health officials publicly receive Moderna's coronavirus vaccine

Anthony Fauci, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, and National Institutes of Health director Francis Collins publicly received Moderna's coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday.

Why it matters: It's part of a broad government effort to televise top officials receiving the COVID-19 vaccine in order to bolster public confidence. Fauci, Azar and Collins are the first public figures to receive the Moderna vaccine, which was cleared for emergency use last week by the FDA.

Hans Nichols, author of Sneak Peek
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Biden taps Miguel Cardona to lead Education Department

Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Miguel Cardona, education commissioner in Connecticut, has accepted President-elect Joe Biden's offer to serve as secretary of the Department of Education, according to people familiar with the matter.

Why it matters: Cardona will be responsible for leading a reopening of the country's schools, which Biden has pledged to do within his first 100 days as president if Congress helps with financial support.

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

The real competitor to Trump TV

Photo: Blazemedia.com

The conservative media company that owns BlazeTV has quietly been building a massive subscriber base, a direct threat to any digital TV effort being floated by President Trump and his allies, sources tell Axios.

By the numbers: Blaze Media — which was created as a result of the 2018 merger between The Blaze, a pay-TV network founded by Glenn Beck, and CRTV, an online subscription network that owns Conservative Review — now has 450,000 paid subscribers to BlazeTV, paying on average $102 a year.

