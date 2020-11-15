Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Hurricane Iota to bring "life-threatening" floods to storm-ravaged Central America

Workers of banana fields evacuate the area in El Progreso, Yoro department, Honduras, on Nov. 14, 2020, before the arrival of tropical storm Iota. Photo: ORLANDO SIERRA/AFP via Getty Images

Hurricane Iota, a storm system that emerged Friday in the western Caribbean, is strengthening as it remains on path for landfall in Central America from late Monday to Tuesday, the Washington Post's Capital Weather Gang reports.

Why it matters: Iota is the 13th hurricane of the record-breaking 2020 hurricane season. More Atlantic storms could see similar rapid expansion as seas warm because of climate change, the Post writes. Typical seasons produce five or six named hurricanes.

The big picture: Iota could bring "potentially catastrophic" winds and “life-threatening” flooding to Central America, according to the National Weather Service. The storm currently forecast to hit Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua, less than a week after the Category 4 Hurricane Eta damaged the area and forced over 30,000 people to evacuate.

  • The Service has issued hurricane warnings for northern coast of Nicaragua, eastern Honduras, and Providencia Island, where the storm is currently forecast to inflict some of the worst damage.
  • NWS also issued a hurricane watch for San Andrés Island and tropical storm warnings along the central coast of Nicaragua and some western parts of Honduras.

The latest: The storm was located about 240 miles east of Providencia, Colombia — carrying maximum winds of 90 miles per hour — at 10 a.m. Eastern time on Sunday, per the Post. It had winds of 40 mph at the same time on Saturday.

Go deeper

Hans Nichols, author of Sneak Peek
4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The economic advisers vying for gigs in Joe Biden's White House

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Joe Biden plans to fill his White House with economic advisers more progressive than he is, but they may be blocked from their most aggressive fiscal moves if Republicans maintain control of the Senate.

Why it matters: If the GOP keeps these progressives from winning a massive stimulus, they may be graded on a different curve: simply persuading Congress to spend more money, and relying on regulatory changes to advance Biden's broader agenda.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Fadel Allassan
5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Obama addresses Trump transition in first interview since election

Screenshot: CBS News

Former President Obama told CBS' "Sunday Morning" that he often does not take President Trump "personally or seriously."

What's new: In his first television interview since the 2020 presidential election, Obama responded to Trump's claim that he has "done more for the African American community than any president since Abraham Lincoln."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Fadel Allassan
6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Fauci says transition delay harmful to public health as COVID-19 cases surge

NIAID director Anthony Fauci said on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday that President Trump's refusal to cooperate with President-elect Joe Biden's transition team hurts public health as coronavirus cases surge across the country.

The state of play: As Trump refuses to concede the election to Biden, General Services Administration administrator Emily Murphy has not signed documents declaring Biden the apparent winner, preventing the president-elect's agency review teams from having access to information they need in order to get to work.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow

Get Axios AM in your inbox

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!