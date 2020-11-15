Hurricane Iota to bring "life-threatening" floods to storm-ravaged Central America

Hurricane Iota, a storm system that emerged Friday in the western Caribbean, is strengthening as it remains on path for landfall in Central America from late Monday to Tuesday, the Washington Post's Capital Weather Gang reports.

Why it matters: Iota is the 13th hurricane of the record-breaking 2020 hurricane season. More Atlantic storms could see similar rapid expansion as seas warm because of climate change, the Post writes. Typical seasons produce five or six named hurricanes.

The big picture: Iota could bring "potentially catastrophic" winds and “life-threatening” flooding to Central America, according to the National Weather Service. The storm currently forecast to hit Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua, less than a week after the Category 4 Hurricane Eta damaged the area and forced over 30,000 people to evacuate.

The Service has issued hurricane warnings for northern coast of Nicaragua, eastern Honduras, and Providencia Island, where the storm is currently forecast to inflict some of the worst damage.

NWS also issued a hurricane watch for San Andrés Island and tropical storm warnings along the central coast of Nicaragua and some western parts of Honduras.

The latest: The storm was located about 240 miles east of Providencia, Colombia — carrying maximum winds of 90 miles per hour — at 10 a.m. Eastern time on Sunday, per the Post. It had winds of 40 mph at the same time on Saturday.