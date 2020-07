Tropical Storm Hanna was upgraded to a Category 1 hurricane as residents along southern Texas brace for its expected landfall Saturday, AccuWeather reports.

Why it matters: Hanna, which is currently 100 miles from the coast, is the first hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic season, and the first to reach the Texas Gulf Coast since Harvey in 2017. Meteorologists predict 2-4 inches of rain, coastal storm surge and possible multiple tornadoes, along with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph.