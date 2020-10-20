We've compiled and ranked the all-time rosters for all 30 MLB franchises (as we did with the NBA), taking into account players, franchise success and a little bit of gut feeling.

Note: Each team has six, position-agnostic outfielders. When, for example, you see Rickey Henderson in left field instead of center in the Athletics' graphic, it's not a mistake — he's just one of their starting outfielders.

The rankings:

30-21: No. 30 Tampa Bay Rays, No. 29 Kansas City Royals, No. 28 Arizona Diamondbacks, No. 27 Toronto Blue Jays, No. 26 Los Angeles Angels, No. 25 San Diego Padres, No. 24 Colorado Rockies, No. 23 Milwaukee Brewers, No. 22 Washington Nationals, No. 21 New York Mets.

And now, the rosters ...

30. Tampa Bay Rays

They're tied for the youngest franchise in MLB, so it's hard to blame Tampa Bay for coming in dead last here. It's also part of their charm, as they've become known for putting together teams who are much greater than the sum of their parts (see: the 2020 AL champion Rays!).

Year established: 1998

1998 All-time record: 1,726-1,896 (.477)

1,726-1,896 (.477) World Series Championships: 0

0 Hall of Famers (on this roster): 0

Notes:

James Shields: Easy to forget now, but he was one of the premier pitchers in the league not so long ago. His 11 complete games in 2011 are the most since Randy Johnson had 12 in 1999.

Easy to forget now, but he was one of the premier pitchers in the league not so long ago. His 11 complete games in 2011 are the most since Randy Johnson had 12 in 1999. Catchers: They're generally the weakest part of any lineup, but 7.6 combined WAR is particularly egregious. Wilson Ramos played just 142 games for them and his 25 HR is fourth all-time among Rays catchers.

They're generally the weakest part of any lineup, but 7.6 combined WAR is particularly egregious. Wilson Ramos played just 142 games for them and his 25 HR is fourth all-time among Rays catchers. Carl Crawford: What happened here?!? Nine years as a stud in Tampa (35.6 WAR) earned him a massive seven-year contract worth $142 million with the Red Sox in 2011, but he compiled just 3.6 additional WAR over the next six seasons before being released and then retiring.

29. Kansas City Royals

I like the Royals. George Brett's an inner-circle Hall of Famer (No. 35 on The Athletic's Top-100 all-time), the bullpen is strong and the defense for this team would be stout. Still, you can't score if you can't hit, and there are just too many easy outs in this lineup.

Year established: 1969

1969 All-time record: 3,927-4,256 (.480)

3,927-4,256 (.480) World Series Championships: 2

2 Hall of Famers (on this roster): 1

Notes:

George Brett will always be a legend for the pine tar incident. His peak five-year WAR of 38.5 (age 23-27) was pretty impressive, too. (Nolan Arenado from age 23–27? 28.3 WAR.)

will always be a legend for the pine tar incident. His peak five-year WAR of 38.5 (age 23-27) was pretty impressive, too. (Nolan Arenado from age 23–27? 28.3 WAR.) 3B coach Mike Jirschele probably made the right move not sending Alex Gordon, but it sure didn't feel that way at the time. Game 7, two outs, bottom nine, down one, chance for a little league homer to tie it up ... and he's held at third! Okay, probably should have sent him after all.

28. Arizona Diamondbacks

Tied with Tampa as the youngest franchise, at least they edged out one older club in these rankings. Seems that winning the World Series with a Game 7 walk-off against the greatest closer of all time earns you brownie points with me. (See, told ya the Royals should've sent Gordon!)

Year established: 1998

1998 All-time record: 1,788-1,836 (.493)

1,788-1,836 (.493) World Series Championships: 1

1 Hall of Famers (on this roster): 1

Notes:

Randy Johnson was an animal. Already solidified as one of the best in the game in Seattle (one Cy Young, three other top-three finishes), he joined Arizona at 35 ... and proceeded to win four straight Cy Young awards!

was an animal. Already solidified as one of the best in the game in Seattle (one Cy Young, three other top-three finishes), he joined Arizona at 35 ... and proceeded to win four straight Cy Young awards! Teammate Curt Schilling, meanwhile, couldn't quite get over the hump, placing second to Johnson in both '01 and '02.

27. Toronto Blue Jays

Another day, another team that won a World Series on a walk-off! I feel particularly compelled to mention it for Toronto because the hero, Joe Carter, was my final cut for this roster. His overall numbers weren't quite strong enough, but he and the Blue Jays will always have this.

Year established: 1977

1977 All-time record: 3,415-3,486 (.495)

3,415-3,486 (.495) World Series Championships: 2

2 Hall of Famers (on this roster): 2

Notes:

Roger Clemens as a Blue Jay: Two seasons, 20.3 WAR and two Cy Young awards. Absurd.

as a Blue Jay: Two seasons, 20.3 WAR and two Cy Young awards. Absurd. Poor Fred McGriff. DH for my last-ranked Rays lineup, where he played his twilight years; wallowing in the Blue Jays utility spot; and, spoiler alert, the Braves roster was too strong to include him. A true victim of circumstance. *Pours one out*

26. Los Angeles Angels

They may be in the bottom five overall, but they can hang their hat on having a superbly deep outfield, anchored by someone who may very well become the single greatest baseball player who ever lived. Not bad.

Year established: 1961

1961 All-time record: 4,709 - 4,719 (.499)

4,709 - 4,719 (.499) World Series Championships: 1

1 Hall of Famers (on this roster): 3

Notes:

Nolan Ryan was a machine, spending at least five seasons on four different teams, comprising the longest career in MLB history — 27 seasons (tied with Cap Anson). He also had the most no-hitters (7), strikeouts (5,714) and walks (2,795), while allowing the fewest hits per nine innings (6.6).

was a machine, spending at least five seasons on four different teams, comprising the longest career in MLB history — 27 seasons (tied with Cap Anson). He also had the most no-hitters (7), strikeouts (5,714) and walks (2,795), while allowing the fewest hits per nine innings (6.6). Fun closer facts: Francisco Rodriguez, or K-Rod, holds the MLB single-season saves record (62 in 2008), while Bryan Harvey earned the first save in Marlins history.

25. San Diego Padres

For a team with the worst winning percentage of all 30 franchises and no World Series titles to its name, the Padres made out alright, beating five other teams' lineups. No team is more well equipped to hit it past the opposing shortstop while preventing balls from making it past their own, and that's to say nothing of their bright future, anchored by Manny Machado and Dominican wunderkind Fernando Tatís Jr.

Year established: 1969

1969 All-time record: 3,784-4,412 (.462)

3,784-4,412 (.462) World Series Championships: 0

0 Hall of Famers (indicated by *): 5

Notes:

Tony Gwynn is on the short list of greatest hitters of all time. His eight batting titles are tied with Rogers Hornsby for most in the NL, while his .338 lifetime average ranks 18th (but is by far the best for any player in the last 70 years). In 541 PA (nearly a full season's worth) against Hall of Famers in his career, he batted .331 with just 26 strikeouts.

is on the short list of greatest hitters of all time. His eight batting titles are tied with Rogers Hornsby for most in the NL, while his .338 lifetime average ranks 18th (but is by far the best for any player in the last 70 years). In 541 PA (nearly a full season's worth) against Hall of Famers in his career, he batted .331 with just 26 strikeouts. Trevor Hoffman held the saves record (601) before Mariano Rivera passed him (652). The next closest total? 478, by Lee Smith.

24. Colorado Rockies

Honestly, you look at the names in this lineup and wonder why it's not at least five or six spots higher, but then you remember the Coors Effect and say, "Ah. Right." I hate being that guy, and perhaps I'm docking them for their advantageous environment more than I should — but life goes on.

Year established: 1993

1993 All-time record: 2,059-2,314 (.471)

2,059-2,314 (.471) World Series Championships: 0

0 Hall of Famers (indicated by *): 1

Notes:

Larry Walker is one of the inductees in the most recent Hall of Fame class, making him the first member of the Rockies in the Hall.

is one of the inductees in the most recent Hall of Fame class, making him the first member of the Rockies in the Hall. Nolan Arenado's offensive numbers may benefit from Coors, but that glove is all him. His seven straight Gold Gloves to begin his career are the most ever for an infielder, and second only to Ichiro's 10. Will he get No. 8 this season?

23. Milwaukee Brewers

What is it about stars from the 1980s that just hits different? I can't explain it except to say that Paul Molitor and Robin Yount both occupy a spot in my brain for players that I know were incredible, but can recall very few highlights or tangible reasons as to why I know that. Does that make sense? No? Cool.

Year established: 1969

1969 All-time record: 3,942-4,248 (.481)

3,942-4,248 (.481) World Series Championships: 0

0 Hall of Famers (indicated by *): 3

Notes:

Yelich's first two seasons in Milwaukee were so outrageous that he's already made their all-time roster. Two years, 14.3 WAR, two batting titles and one MVP (which probably should have been two). We'll cut him some slack for a poor 2020.

first two seasons in Milwaukee were so outrageous that he's already made their all-time roster. Two years, 14.3 WAR, two batting titles and one MVP (which probably should have been two). We'll cut him some slack for a poor 2020. I miss Prince Fielder. He averaged 33 HR, 94 RBI and 81 walks in his seven seasons with Milwaukee, but five years later injuries forced him to retire at 32. Boo.

22. Washington Nationals

Just wanted to take this space to quickly mention Jayson Werth, who didn't quite make the cut with a two-year peak (8.8 WAR) that comprised nearly his entire statistical contribution to the team (seven years, 9 WAR total). But a star deciding to sign with a club mired in mediocrity and then taking the mantle of emotional leader through a decade that saw them win the fourth most games in the sport is much more impactful than his on-field production. Plus: this home run.

Year established: 1969 (as Montreal Expos)

1969 (as Montreal Expos) All-time record: 4,003-4,183 (.489)

4,003-4,183 (.489) World Series Championships: 1

1 Hall of Famers (indicated by *): 6

Notes:

Stephen Strasburg became just the third pitcher (Randy Johnson, Francisco Rodríguez) to earn five wins in a single postseason last October, but he's the first to go a perfect 5-0.

became just the third pitcher (Randy Johnson, Francisco Rodríguez) to earn five wins in a single postseason last October, but he's the first to go a perfect 5-0. Anthony Rendon's success en route to the 2019 World Series, particularly in clutch situations, was staggering. The Nats played in five elimination games, and in the seventh inning or later of those games, Rendon went 5-for-7 with 3 HR, 2 doubles, and 6 RBI.

21. New York Mets

David Wright was the best. Right up there with the Penny Hardaways and Brandon Roys of the world as an all-time "what if?" He made 40 doubles, 30 homers, 20 steals and a .300 average happen like clockwork, and then spinal stenosis came and wiped it all out in an instant. It's really just not fair. Neither — in a significantly more important way — is the fact that we lost the great Tom Seaver back in August. "The Franchise" was truly one of a kind.

Year established: 1962

1962 All-time record: 4,474-4,842 (.480)

4,474-4,842 (.480) World Series Championships: 2

2 Hall of Famers (indicated by *): 2

Notes:

Daniel Murphy's epic 2015 postseason set the record for most consecutive playoff games with a HR (6). They came against Clayton Kershaw, Zack Greinke, Jon Lester, Jake Arrieta, Kyle Hendricks and Fernando Rodney. Wild.

epic 2015 postseason set the record for most consecutive playoff games with a HR (6). They came against Clayton Kershaw, Zack Greinke, Jon Lester, Jake Arrieta, Kyle Hendricks and Fernando Rodney. Wild. Dwight Gooden's 1.53 ERA in 1985 is the lowest since Bob Gibson's 1.12 in 1968, which was so dominant it forced MLB to lower the mound the next season.

1.53 ERA in 1985 is the lowest since Bob Gibson's 1.12 in 1968, which was so dominant it forced MLB to lower the mound the next season. Jesse Orosco and John Franco pitched the most (1,252) and third-most (1,119) games in MLB history, respectively.

20. Miami Marlins

They aren't particularly deep, as you'd expect from such a young franchise, but their first-stringers are top notch across the board and their starting rotation is especially talented. Winning two World Series in your first decade as a franchise is impressive, regardless of their overall futility since. But after a surprise run to the NLDS, perhaps things are looking up for the fish?

Year established: 1993

1993 All-time record: 2,021-2,343 (.463)

2,021-2,343 (.463) World Series Championships: 2

2 Hall of Famers (indicated by *): 0

Notes:

Gordon and Pierre make for the fastest set of utility players on either side of the Mississippi. Gordon's 330 SB are the most since he debuted in 2011, while Juan Pierre's 614 are the 18th-most ever.

make for the fastest set of utility players on either side of the Mississippi. Gordon's 330 SB are the most since he debuted in 2011, while Juan Pierre's 614 are the 18th-most ever. Fernández was on his way to perennial Cy Young contender status when he was taken far too soon. His 2.58 ERA was second-best in baseball during his career (2013-16), and I will absolutely never forget this incredible moment.

19. Baltimore Orioles

We all know Cal Ripken's biggest claim to fame is his consecutive games streak (2,632), but focusing on that sells short just how dominant he was on the field. His nine-year peak (age 22-30) saw him average 7.2 WAR, 34 2B, 26 HR and 94 RBI while winning two MVPs, one of which was an 11.5 WAR season — the 11th best ever for a position player.

Year established: 1901

1901 All-time record: 8,793-9,763 (.474)

8,793-9,763 (.474) World Series Championships: 3

3 Hall of Famers (indicated by *): 8

Notes:

Palmer is one of just two pitchers (Sandy Koufax) to win three Cy Young Awards and three World Series.

is one of just two pitchers (Sandy Koufax) to win three Cy Young Awards and three World Series. Britton holds the record for the lowest single-season ERA ever for a pitcher with at least 65 IP (0.54 in 2016).

holds the record for the lowest single-season ERA ever for a pitcher with at least 65 IP (0.54 in 2016). Jack Powell did his best to prove the uselessness of pitcher wins as a stat, compiling a 117-143 record across 10 seasons despite sporting a sterling 2.63 ERA.

18. Minnesota Twins

This team is super deep, and the heart of the order is scary: Harmon Killebrew led the league in homers six times, Rod Carew and Joe Mauer won a combined 10 batting titles and Kirby Puckett led the league in hits four times. They're also the clubhouse leader in best names ranking. Killebrew? Kirby? Goose!?! Killer stuff.

Year established: 1901 (as the Washington Senators)

1901 (as the Washington Senators) All-time record: 8,939-9,627 (.481)

8,939-9,627 (.481) World Series Championships: 3

3 Hall of Famers (indicated by *): 8

Notes:

Johnson's career was pure lunacy. He ranks second only to Babe Ruth (182.5) in total WAR (164.5), tossed an MLB record 110 shutouts and one-sixth of his career starts ended in a complete game shutout.

career was pure lunacy. He ranks second only to Babe Ruth (182.5) in total WAR (164.5), tossed an MLB record 110 shutouts and one-sixth of his career starts ended in a complete game shutout. Kaat was a quiet assassin on the mound. He was a strong pitcher, sure, but for someone who isn't exactly a household name, he amassed the second-most Gold Gloves ever (16, tied with Brooks Robinson, behind Greg Maddux's 18).

17. Houston Astros

All I can say, on behalf of nearly the entire baseball-loving community, is THANK YOU TAMPA BAY RAYS.

Year established: 1962

1962 All-time record: 4,630-4,697 (.496)

4,630-4,697 (.496) World Series Championships: 1

1 Hall of Famers (indicated by *): 4

Notes:

Bagwell won the MVP in 1994 with a 1.201 OPS. Yes, it was a strike-shortened season; but still, here's the full list of players to ever record a 1.200 OPS — Babe Ruth (7x), Barry Bonds (4x), Ted Williams (2x), Rogers Hornsby (2x), Jimmie Foxx, Lou Gehrig, Mark McGwire and Frank Thomas (also 1994).

won the MVP in 1994 with a 1.201 OPS. Yes, it was a strike-shortened season; but still, here's the full list of players to ever record a 1.200 OPS — Babe Ruth (7x), Barry Bonds (4x), Ted Williams (2x), Rogers Hornsby (2x), Jimmie Foxx, Lou Gehrig, Mark McGwire and Frank Thomas (also 1994). Verlander is one of just two players (Randy Johnson) to win a Cy Young and throw a no-hitter for multiple teams. OK, technically there's a third, but unfortunately the award didn't yet exist when he did it — Cy Young!

16. Chicago White Sox

The infamous 1919 Black Sox scandal, in which the White Sox "allegedly" threw the 1919 World Series in a gambling scheme, was an ugly mark on a great game, but it sure had some interesting consequences. Most importantly, we never would have gotten "Field of Dreams." Can you imagine?

Year established: 1901

1901 All-time record: 9,318-9,240 (.502)

9,318-9,240 (.502) World Series Championships: 3

3 Hall of Famers (indicated by *): 11

Notes:

Walsh has the best ERA (1.82) and FIP (2.02) in baseball history. Is that good?

has the best ERA (1.82) and FIP (2.02) in baseball history. Is that good? Sale has the best strikeout-to-walk ratio of all time (5.37). It's still wild he's never won a Cy Young (seven straight finishes in the top-six before last year), and now we'll have to wait and see how his reconstructed elbow holds up.

15. Philadelphia Phillies

They might only have one obvious all-timer in their starting lineup (Mike Schmidt), but it's rounded out by a roster of truly stellar second bananas. Also, Dick Allen is definitely the leader in the category of "guys I knew nothing about whose Baseball Reference page made my jaw drop."

Year established: 1883

1883 All-time record: 9,853-11,032 (.472)

9,853-11,032 (.472) World Series Championships: 2

2 Hall of Famers (indicated by *): 9

Notes:

Carlton finished 36% of the games he started and is one of just four pitchers (Roger Clemens, Randy Johnson, Greg Maddux) to win four Cy Youngs.

finished 36% of the games he started and is one of just four pitchers (Roger Clemens, Randy Johnson, Greg Maddux) to win four Cy Youngs. Utley was so much better than I remembered. How do I put this: During Utley's peak (2005-09), he rattled off five straight seasons of 7+ WAR, while Nolan Arenado has yet to amass 7 WAR in even a single season.

14. Atlanta Braves

If these rankings were based solely on rotations, you'd be hard pressed to top the Braves. When you're deciding between Tom Glavine and John Smoltz as your fifth starter, you're in good shape. Oh yeah, Hank Aaron's pretty good, too.

Year established: 1876

1876 All-time record: 10,732-10,684 (.501)

10,732-10,684 (.501) World Series Championships: 3

3 Hall of Famers (indicated by *): 12

Notes:

Mathews' Braves career spanned their final season in Boston, the entire run in Milwaukee and the first year in Atlanta.

Braves career spanned their final season in Boston, the entire run in Milwaukee and the first year in Atlanta. Aaron is the all-time leader in both RBI (2,297) and total bases (6,856).

is the all-time leader in both RBI (2,297) and total bases (6,856). C. Jones is the NL's all-time leader in HR by a switch hitter (468), and is the only switch hitter with 400 HR and a .300 career average.

is the NL's all-time leader in HR by a switch hitter (468), and is the only switch hitter with 400 HR and a .300 career average. Maddux's 18 Gold Gloves are the most ever, and he's the only pitcher in history to win at least 15 games for 17 straight seasons.

13. Pittsburgh Pirates

Is there an athlete across all sports with a better combination of talent and heart than Roberto Clemente? Andrew McCutchen really was his perfect successor in Pittsburgh, and I wish he'd found a way to spend his whole career as a Pirate.

Year established: 1882

1882 All-time record: 10,564-10,446 (.503)

10,564-10,446 (.503) World Series Championships: 5

5 Hall of Famers (indicated by *): 11

Notes:

Kiner's seven consecutive HR titles (1946-52) is the most ever. He didn't just get lucky with a down era, either, averaging 42 per year during the streak.

seven consecutive HR titles (1946-52) is the most ever. He didn't just get lucky with a down era, either, averaging 42 per year during the streak. Wagner is one of just six players to score over 100 in the "black ink test," which measures how many times you led the league in a given category (highlighted on Baseball Reference in bold, "black ink").

12. Seattle Mariners

How could a team with so little history and success nearly crack the top 10? Look at the names in this batting order, that's how. Also, I'm having trouble coming up with something more beautiful than Griffey and Canó's swings in the same lineup.

Year established: 1977

1977 All-time record: 3,246-3,655 (.470)

3,246-3,655 (.470) World Series Championships: 0

0 Hall of Famers (indicated by *): 3

Notes:

Ichiro holds the record for most hits in a season (262), most consecutive 200-hit seasons (10) and most consecutive Gold Gloves to begin a career (10). Seems decent.

holds the record for most hits in a season (262), most consecutive 200-hit seasons (10) and most consecutive Gold Gloves to begin a career (10). Seems decent. Beltré is in a four-way tie for the most cycles (3) and Cameron is one of just 18 players to smash four HR in a game (all before the 6th inning!).

is in a four-way tie for the most cycles (3) and Cameron is one of just 18 players to smash four HR in a game (all before the 6th inning!). Moyer gave up more HR than any other pitcher in history (522). That's what happens when you play 25 seasons and don't hang 'em up until you're 49.

11. Texas Rangers

At last, we've reached the final "modern" franchise, as the top ten teams still to come were all established in the early-20th century or before. I'm sure I'll get plenty of flak for them being this high, but I just took one look at the lineup and became enamored of its sheer power.

Year established: 1961 (as the Washington Senators)

1961 (as the Washington Senators) All-time record: 4,522-4,955 (.477)

4,522-4,955 (.477) World Series Championships: 0

0 Hall of Famers (indicated by *): 2

Notes:

Palmeiro and A-Rod are two of just six players in the 500 HR/3,000 H club (Albert Pujols, Willie Mays, Hank Aaron, Eddie Murray).

are two of just six players in the 500 HR/3,000 H club (Albert Pujols, Willie Mays, Hank Aaron, Eddie Murray). Darvish has the most strikeouts per nine innings (11.1) in baseball history.

10. Cleveland Indians

The power-speed combo on this team is off the charts, and with four legitimate leadoff options, I've pushed Kenny Lofton — probably the fastest guy on the team — down to the ninth spot as the "second leadoff," charged with turning the lineup over to a trio of guys with a combined .425 OBP.

Year established: 1901 (as the Cleveland Bluebirds)

1901 (as the Cleveland Bluebirds) All-time record: 9,512-9,062 (.512)

9,512-9,062 (.512) World Series Championships: 2

2 Hall of Famers (indicated by *): 11

Notes:

Speaker holds the record for most doubles (792) and Lajoie is eighth (657).

holds the record for most doubles (792) and Lajoie is eighth (657). Thome holds the record for most walk-off HR (13).

holds the record for most walk-off HR (13). Joss is the all-time WHIP leader (0.968).

is the all-time WHIP leader (0.968). Jackson's .356 lifetime average is third all time (Ty Cobb, .366; Rogers Hornsby, .359).

.356 lifetime average is third all time (Ty Cobb, .366; Rogers Hornsby, .359). Doby debuted just three months after Jackie Robinson in 1947, breaking the AL color barrier.

9. Los Angeles Dodgers

They've got to have the best overall battery, right? Every starting pitcher's in the Hall (except Kershaw, who'll get there) and both catchers are, too. Mike Piazza may be wearing a Mets hat in Cooperstown, but he was never better than his seven years in L.A., with a 160 OPS+ and .331 average. Can they finally break their three decade championship drought this week in Texas?

Year established: 1884 (as Brooklyn Atlantics and later Dodgers)

1884 (as Brooklyn Atlantics and later Dodgers) All-time record: 11,017-9,835 (.528)

11,017-9,835 (.528) World Series Championships: 6

6 Hall of Famers (indicated by *): 10

Notes:

Campanella and Robinson both played for just 10 years, as they didn't make their MLB debuts until their mid-to-late 20's due to the color of their skin. They still combined for four MVPs, a ROY, a batting title and an RBI crown.

both played for just 10 years, as they didn't make their MLB debuts until their mid-to-late 20's due to the color of their skin. They still combined for four MVPs, a ROY, a batting title and an RBI crown. Koufax and Kershaw both have five ERA titles, three Cy Youngs and an MVP to their names. Koufax was forced to retire after 12 seasons due to chronic arthritis, while Kershaw — 12 seasons into his career — is finding ways to reinvent himself after years of back issues.

8. Oakland Athletics

Can't blame them for this, but through the years the A's followed a strange trend of snatching MVPs away from more deserving players. Miguel Tejada won with 5.7 WAR (2002), Mickey Cochrane with 3.3 (1928) and Dennis Eckersley with 2.9 (1992), despite those being the ninth, 17th and 17th-best totals each year, respectively. Voters must have taken Edwin Starr's famous song to heart.

Year established: 1901

1901 All-time record: 9,064-9,476 (.489)

9,064-9,476 (.489) World Series Championships: 9

9 Hall of Famers (indicated by *): 13

Notes:

Henderson's career looks like a misprint. He scored the most runs ever (2,295), hit the most leadoff HR (81), and, of course, stole the most bases (1,406). For steals, there's as big a gap between Rickey and second-place Lou Brock (928) as there is between Brock and 46th-place Jimmy Rollins (470)!!!

career looks like a misprint. He scored the most runs ever (2,295), hit the most leadoff HR (81), and, of course, stole the most bases (1,406). For steals, there's as big a gap between Rickey and second-place Lou Brock (928) as there is between Brock and 46th-place Jimmy Rollins (470)!!! Does Home Run Baker have the best nickname ever? John Franklin Baker earned the moniker thanks to being one of the first home run kings, leading the league for four straight years (1911-1914) with a combined total of ... 42. The times, they have a-changed.

7. Chicago Cubs

My sincerest apologies to everyone waiting for the Cubs only to see that two-thirds of their famous double play trio are missing. And yes, I know Chance was primarily a first baseman, but he began his career at catcher and wasn't going to unseat Cap Anson anyway.

Year established: 1876 (as the Chicago White Stockings)

1876 (as the Chicago White Stockings) All-time record: 11,016-10,430 (.514)

11,016-10,430 (.514) World Series Championships: 3

3 Hall of Famers (indicated by *): 14

Notes:

Anson is tied with Nolan Ryan for the most seasons ever played (27).

is tied with Nolan Ryan for the most seasons ever played (27). Wilson holds the record for most RBI in a single season (191 in 1930).

holds the record for most RBI in a single season (191 in 1930). Sosa has to be the unluckiest power hitter ever. He has three of the eight 60-HR seasons in history, yet didn't lead the majors in any of those seasons.

6. St. Louis Cardinals

Tough to beat the heart of this order, and hard to believe we've lost both Bob Gibson and Lou Brock in just the last couple months. Rest easy, fellas.

Year established: 1882 (as the St. Louis Brown Stockings)

1882 (as the St. Louis Brown Stockings) All-time record: 10,948-10,091 (.520)

10,948-10,091 (.520) World Series Championships: 11

11 Hall of Famers (indicated by *): 13

Notes:

Smith's defensive WAR (44.2) is nearly five more than second place (Mark Belanger, 39.5). He truly was the Wizard of Oz.

defensive WAR (44.2) is nearly five more than second place (Mark Belanger, 39.5). He truly was the Wizard of Oz. Gibson's 1.12 ERA in 1968 is the fourth-lowest ever, but you have to go all the way down to the 48th-lowest mark (Greg Maddux's 1.56 in 1994) to find another season on the list since 1919. Put it this way: Gibson was so dominant that year MLB literally lowered the mound the next season.

5. Cincinnati Reds

The all-time Reds roster is loaded, and as with Gibson and Brock above, we lost an icon with Joe Morgan's passing last week. Can 2020 just end already?

Year established: 1882 (as Cincinnati Red Stockings)

1882 (as Cincinnati Red Stockings) All-time record: 10,630-10,422 (.505)

10,630-10,422 (.505) World Series Championships: 5

5 Hall of Famers (indicated by *): 9

Notes:

Rose is the all-time leader in hits (4,256), games played (3,562), plate appearances (15,890) and at-bats (14,053).

is the all-time leader in hits (4,256), games played (3,562), plate appearances (15,890) and at-bats (14,053). Votto is the active leader in on-base percentage (.419), also good for 18th all-time.

is the active leader in on-base percentage (.419), also good for 18th all-time. Morgan's five-year peak (1972-76) has to be up there with the greatest stretches in baseball history: two MVPs, while averaging 62 stolen bases and 118 walks against just 53 strikeouts. And, despite not usually being a power threat, 22 HR and 85 RBI.

4. Detroit Tigers

They weren't all blessed with light-tower power, but the pure hitting and on-base prowess on this team might just be unmatched. And, as if these last couple teams didn't elicit enough sadness already, I'd be remiss if I didn't mention that we also lost Al Kaline, Mr. Tiger himself, back in April. Devastating year for the baseball world.

Year established: 1901

1901 All-time record: 9,369-9,226 (.504)

9,369-9,226 (.504) World Series Championships: 4

4 Hall of Famers (indicated by *): 10

Notes:

Cabrera's Triple Crown in 2012 (44/139/.330) is one of just 18 in baseball history, and the only one since 1967 (Carl Yastrzemski).

Triple Crown in 2012 (44/139/.330) is one of just 18 in baseball history, and the only one since 1967 (Carl Yastrzemski). Cobb's .366 lifetime average is the highest ever, while his 151 WAR ranks sixth.

.366 lifetime average is the highest ever, while his 151 WAR ranks sixth. Crawford's 309 triples are the most ever, 14 ahead of second place, Cobb.

309 triples are the most ever, 14 ahead of second place, Cobb. Greenberg's power numbers were insane. In his five full seasons between 1934 and 1940 (he missed most of 1936 with an injury), he averaged 39 HR and 150 RBI. His 184 RBI in 1937 remain the third-most ever.

3. San Francisco Giants

Only 32 players in MLB history have amassed at least 100 WAR across their entire career, and just 15 have done so on a single team. Four of those 15 are below — more than any other team.

Year established: 1883 (as the New York Gothams)

1883 (as the New York Gothams) All-time record: 11,194-9,718 (.535)

11,194-9,718 (.535) World Series Championships: 8

8 Hall of Famers (indicated by *): 14

Notes:

Barry Bonds holds the record for most HR (762), BB (2,558), IBB (688) and MVPs (7).

holds the record for most HR (762), BB (2,558), IBB (688) and MVPs (7). Mays is Barry Bonds' godfather, while Bobby is, of course, Barry's father. Quite the family affair.

is Barry Bonds' godfather, while Bobby is, of course, Barry's father. Quite the family affair. McCovey's lefty power was so prodigious that when the Giants moved to Pac Bell Park (now Oracle) in 2000, two sportswriters coined the term McCovey Cove for the area of the San Francisco Bay beyond right field, where he surely would have splashed countless homers.

2. Boston Red Sox

Talk about an embarrassment of riches, with Jimmie Foxx on the bench and prime Pedro Martínez slotted in as just the No. 3 starter. Question is, who's your DH — Jimmie Foxx or David Ortiz? Can't go wrong either way, but give me Big Papi.

Year established: 1901 (as the Boston Americans)

1901 (as the Boston Americans) All-time record: 9,626-8,944 (.518)

9,626-8,944 (.518) World Series Championships: 9

9 Hall of Famers (indicated by *): 13

Notes:

Williams has the highest lifetime on-base percentage (.482).

has the highest lifetime on-base percentage (.482). Young holds the record for most wins (511), losses (315), games started (815), complete games (749!), innings pitched (7,356), hits allowed (7,092), earned runs allowed (2,147) and batters faced (29,565). Is that good?

holds the record for most wins (511), losses (315), games started (815), complete games (749!), innings pitched (7,356), hits allowed (7,092), earned runs allowed (2,147) and batters faced (29,565). Is that good? Lynn was the first player to win the MVP and Rookie of the Year in the same season (1975); only Ichiro has done it since (2001).

was the first player to win the MVP and Rookie of the Year in the same season (1975); only Ichiro has done it since (2001). Ortiz hit the most home runs ever as a DH (485).

1. New York Yankees

Like it could be anyone else. Four of the 11 players who've won at least three MVPs are on this team, and Babe Ruth isn't even one of them, as his prime coincided with an era when previous winners were deemed ineligible. 27 rings and the highest winning percentage in baseball history doesn't hurt, either. And finally, yet another team that lost an icon this year. RIP, Whitey.

Year established: 1903 (as the New York Highlanders)

1903 (as the New York Highlanders) All-time record: 10,411-7,867 (.570)

10,411-7,867 (.570) World Series Championships: 27

27 Hall of Famers (indicated by *): 14

Notes:

Rivera holds the record for most saves (652) and games finished (952). He's also the only player to earn unanimous induction into the Hall of Fame.

holds the record for most saves (652) and games finished (952). He's also the only player to earn unanimous induction into the Hall of Fame. Ruth has the highest lifetime slugging percentage (.690) and OPS (1.164).

Stats, explained: Wins Above Replacement (WAR) is a measure of how many wins a player's performance is worth in a given season compared to a replacement-level player (6 per season is elite).