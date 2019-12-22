By the numbers: The annual HUD single-night survey, conducted in January and released Friday found homelessness increased to 567,715, up 2.7% on 2018.

Homelessness has decreased in 29 states and Washington, D.C. since 2018 and increased in 21 states.

The number of veterans listed as homeless dropped 2.1% and homelessness among children declined 4.8%.

as homeless dropped 2.1% and homelessness among children declined 4.8%. Overall, the number of people listed as homeless has fallen nearly 11% since 2010.

Zoom in: Trump administration and Californian officials have vastly different approaches to tackling the homeless and housing affordability crises. Trump said in September he was considering a task force to address the issue in the state.

The president signed an executive order in June establishing a White House Council on eliminating regulatory barriers to affordable housing.

A September report by the White House Council of Economic Advisers places a strong emphasis on criminal justice in tackling the issue of homelessness.

The other side: Californian lawmakers approved legislation in September to cap rent rises at 5% after inflation and expand protections to some 8 million tenants.

Newsom announced this month $1 billion in funding to fight homelessness, including $650 million in emergency homeless aid.

What they're saying: President Trump has been scathing in his criticism of how Californian authorities have tackled homelessness, saying the issue is "destroying" cities like San Francisco and Los Angeles.

HUD Secretary Ben Carson continued that attack line in a statement accompanying the latest figures, saying "homelessness in California is at a crisis level and needs to be addressed by local and state leaders with crisis-like urgency."

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) told AP California had "invested an unprecedented $1 billion" to assist communities in dealing with the issue. But he added, "we need the federal government to do its part."

"Federal leadership matters. Investments made during the Obama administration are proving effective and have contributed to more than a 50% drop in homelessness among veterans since 2010."

— Newsom to AP

The bottom line: Per the Washington Post, California's homeless issue is related to soaring housing costs, mental health and substance abuse issues and "legal hurdles to getting people off the streets — all issues that could complicate federal officials’ ideas to stage an intervention."

