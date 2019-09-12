Californian lawmakers approved legalisation Wednesday that caps rent increases at 5% after inflation and expands protections to some 8 million tenants, according to the bill's author, Assembly member David Chiu (D-San Francisco).

Why it matters: Per the New York Times, this is the biggest step yet in a surge of initiatives to address a nationwide affordable-housing crunch. California in particular has been struggling with chronic housing and homeless crises, AP notes.