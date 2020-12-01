Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Petition backed by Howard Schultz urges Congress to pass small business aid

Screenshot via helpsmallbusinessesnow.com

The Small Business Recovery Initiative, a group backed by former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz, released a video on Tuesday featuring struggling small business owners urging viewers to sign a petition that calls on Congress to pass COVID relief.

Why it matters: Recent data increasingly shows the economic recovery is floundering, as coronavirus cases surge and states tighten up restrictions ahead of what is likely to be a grim winter for many families and small businesses. Many of the economic safety nets that vulnerable Americans rely on are set to expire in December.

What they're saying: "Seeing lines at food banks that stretch for blocks, and hearing that so many families will go without the basic necessities this holiday season, is a powerful reminder that the crisis facing our fellow Americans is getting worse by the day," Schultz wrote in a letter calling on others to support the petition.

  • "This is a time for all of us to do more to help, however we can," he continued. "Rebuilding from the devastation of this virus will require businesses, nonprofits, and philanthropies to work together in new ways to generate catalytic impact. And it requires more resources from our federal government."
  • Watch the video.

The big picture: Last month, a survey from Goldman Sachs found that the number of small businesses that said they were unsure whether or not they would be able to survive had reached its highest level since the survey began.

  • More than half of small business owners (52%) had stopped paying themselves in a bid to keep their businesses afloat, while four in 10 (42%) had already begun laying off employees or cutting worker pay.
  • 38% of those surveyed said they would have to lay off more employees or cut employee compensation without additional help from Congress, and 20% said they would not be able to pay their commercial rent through the end of the year.

Driving the news: Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plan to discuss COVID relief on Tuesday for the first time since October, when negotiations fell apart ahead of the election.

  • The talks come hours after a group of bipartisan senators released a $906 billion stimulus proposal — one of the few concrete steps toward COVID relief made by Congress in several months.

Go deeper: Economic safety nets to disappear in December as coronavirus surges

Go deeper

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
Nov 30, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Bipartisan group of senators seeks coronavirus stimulus deal

Sens. Joe Manchin and Susan Collins. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

At least nine Republican and Democratic senators have formed an informal working group aimed at securing new coronavirus spending during the lame-duck session, a move favored by President-elect Biden, two sources familiar with the group tell Axios.

Why it matters: It may be the most significant bipartisan step toward COVID relief in months.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Courtenay Brown
Nov 30, 2020 - Economy & Business

Wall Street wonders how bad it has to get

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Wall Street is working out how bad the economy will have to get for Congress to feel motivated to move on economic support.

Why it matters: A pre-Thanksgiving data dump showed more evidence of a floundering economic recovery. But the slow drip of crumbling economic data may not be enough to push Washington past a gridlock to halt the economic backslide.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 3 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Health: Coronavirus may have been in U.S. in December 2019, study finds — Hospital crisis deepens as holiday season nears.
  2. Politics: Bipartisan group of senators unveil $908 billion COVID stimulus proposalFDA chief was called to West Wing to explain why agency hasn't moved faster on vaccine — The words that actually persuade people on the pandemic
  3. Vaccine: Moderna to file for FDA emergency use authorizationVaccinating rural America won't be easy — Being last in the vaccine queue is young people's next big COVID test.
  4. States: Cuomo orders emergency hospital protocols as New York's COVID capacity dwindles.
  5. World: European regulators to assess first COVID-19 vaccine by Dec. 29
  6. 🎧 Podcast: The state of play of the top vaccines.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow