Houston mayor cancels Texas state Republican convention over coronavirus concerns

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner (D) Wednesday called off the Texas Republican Party's in-person convention set for next week because of a statewide spike in coronavirus cases.

Driving the news: Turner has pushed the state GOP to host its convention online and on Wednesday instructed the convention venue's operator to cancel its contract with the party.

What they're saying: "A letter has been sent to the (executive committee) of the state Republican Party by Houston First signed by the president and the chairman canceling this convention," Turner said at a press conference, according to CNN.

"These are some very serious times and the public safety of the people attending the convention, the employees, their family members, the people in the city of Houston — the public health concerns are first and foremost, paramount."

The big picture: Turner told CBS Sunday that the coronavirus outbreak in Houston could overwhelm its hospital system.

Houston's Harris County has reported more than 39,000 coronavirus cases, according to Johns Hopkins University.

On Tuesday, Texas reported a record 60 new deaths and 10,000 new cases. In total, it has seen more than 216,000 cases and at least 2,796 deaths.

