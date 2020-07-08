Houston mayor cancels Texas state Republican convention over coronavirus concerns

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner in September. Photo: Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner (D) Wednesday called off the Texas Republican Party's in-person convention set for next week because of a statewide spike in coronavirus cases.
Driving the news: Turner has pushed the state GOP to host its convention online and on Wednesday instructed the convention venue's operator to cancel its contract with the party.
What they're saying: "A letter has been sent to the (executive committee) of the state Republican Party by Houston First signed by the president and the chairman canceling this convention," Turner said at a press conference, according to CNN.
- "These are some very serious times and the public safety of the people attending the convention, the employees, their family members, the people in the city of Houston — the public health concerns are first and foremost, paramount."
The big picture: Turner told CBS Sunday that the coronavirus outbreak in Houston could overwhelm its hospital system.
- Houston's Harris County has reported more than 39,000 coronavirus cases, according to Johns Hopkins University.
- On Tuesday, Texas reported a record 60 new deaths and 10,000 new cases. In total, it has seen more than 216,000 cases and at least 2,796 deaths.
