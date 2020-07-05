1 hour ago - Health

Houston mayor: Hospitals could face "serious, serious trouble" in 2 weeks

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner told CBS on Sunday that "if they don't get our hands around this virus quickly, in about two weeks, our hospital system could be in serious, serious trouble."

Why it matters: Turner said they can always add more beds, but the "major problem" will be ensuring there is enough medical staffing to care for the sick. In Harris County, where Houston sits, there are over 34,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and over 190,000 cases in the state, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The state of play: Texas has seen a major surge in cases as the state started to reopen, prompting Gov. Greg Abbott to order a statewide mask mandate and the re-closing of bars.

  • Turner said, "From the beginning, when we started opening too quickly and when you layer that on top of everything else all the other activities that were taking place and people starting to resocialize, then you started to refuel the virus. And that's when the numbers started to increase."

Updated 13 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 11,317,637 — Total deaths: 531,729 — Total recoveries — 6,111,910Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 2,852,807 — Total deaths: 129,718 — Total recoveries: 894,325 — Total tested: 34,858,427Map.
  3. States: Photos of America's pandemic July 4 ICU beds in Arizona hot spot near capacity — Houston mayor warns about hospitals
  4. Public health: U.S. coronavirus infections hit record highs for 3 straight days.
  5. Politics: Former Trump official Tom Bossert says face masks “are not enough”
  6. World: Mexican leaders call for tighter border control as infections rise in U.S.
  7. Sports: Sports return stalked by coronavirus
  8. 1 📽 thing: Drive-in movie theaters are making a comeback.
2 hours ago - Health

New Jersey governor: National face mask requirement "not debatable"

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D-N.J) on NBC's Meet the Press Sunday called for a national face mask mandate to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Why it matters: Guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends but does not require people to wear masks in public — despite recent spikes in new coronavirus cases around the United States.

3 hours ago - Health

FDA commissioner grilled on Trump's "harmless" coronavirus claims

Photo: Al Drago - Pool/Getty Images

FDA commissioner Stephen Hahn didn't provide any evidence to support President Trump's claim that 99% of coronavirus cases are "totally harmless" while speaking with ABC's Martha Raddatz.

What he's saying: "Well, what I'd say is, you know, any case, we don't want to have in this country. This is a very rapidly moving epidemic. A rapidly moving pandemic. And any death, any case, is tragic. And we want to do everything we can to prevent that," Hahn said.

