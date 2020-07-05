Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner told CBS on Sunday that "if they don't get our hands around this virus quickly, in about two weeks, our hospital system could be in serious, serious trouble."

Why it matters: Turner said they can always add more beds, but the "major problem" will be ensuring there is enough medical staffing to care for the sick. In Harris County, where Houston sits, there are over 34,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and over 190,000 cases in the state, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The state of play: Texas has seen a major surge in cases as the state started to reopen, prompting Gov. Greg Abbott to order a statewide mask mandate and the re-closing of bars.