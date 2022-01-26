Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Biden speaks during a CEO conference on semiconductor and supply chain resilience (Amr Alfiky/Getty Images)
The House has introduced its own version of a sprawling $250 billion tech bill that the Biden administration is counting on to address supply chain and chip shortage problems and strengthen U.S. technology and research.
Why it matters: Having made little headway other key initiatives like the Build Back Better plan, Democrats are looking to iron out differences over this technology spending measure and rake up a legislative win, but they have a long way to go.
Details: The bill, named the America Competes Act, includes $52 billion to encourage more semiconductor production in the U.S. and $45 billion for grants and loans to to improve supply chain resilience and manufacturing — among other programs.
- It also includes funding to address social and economic inequality, climate change and immigration.
- For instance, it provides an exemption for STEM PhD.s from the green card cap and creates a new green card for entrepreneurs.
- The bill also authorizes $600 million a year to construct manufacturing facilities to make the U.S. less reliant on solar components made in Xinjiang.
Yes, but: Even though the Senate version — the U.S. Innovation and Competition Act — passed last year with considerable bipartisan support, it's unclear if the House bill would get enough votes from Republicans, who seemed to be caught by surprise when it was released Tuesday night.
What they're saying: "We have been in talks with House and Senate committees of jurisdiction for weeks, trying to put together a bipartisan bill that could pass Congress," Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas) told Axios.
- "Rather than allowing those talks to play out, Speaker [House Speaker Nancy] Pelosi and House Democrats have decided to torpedo the chance of a bipartisan, bicameral bill."
- "Instead of focusing on strong consensus policies, she’s filled her package with poison pills with no bipartisan support," Rep. Frank Lucas (R-Okla.), the top Republican on the House Science and Technology Committee, told Axios.
The other side: "[Pelosi] has been able to get the caucus behind it, committee chairs behind it, and to do so in a way that preserves the ability to keep over sixty senators," Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) told Axios. "It'll have some differences from the Senate, but I'm confident it'll be reconciled."
- “I am pleased to see bipartisan, bicameral support for fully funding the $52 billion needed to implement the CHIPS Act and reassert American leadership in the strategically important semiconductor industry," Rep. Doris Matsui (D-Calif.) told Axios.
- "This funding will help lower the cost of consumer goods, create new jobs, and increase national security. It should be passed as soon as possible," Matsui adde.
Be smart: The Department of Commerce took an important first step in collecting feedback from semiconductor companies on the support they would need to implement this legislation.
- Five core bicameral and bipartisan offices — Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.), Matsui, McCaul, Sen. Cornyn (R-Texas) and Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) were briefed by the Department of Commerce on January 14 about the notice which went live yesterday.
- The fragility of the U.S. semiconductor supply chain has left companies with just a five-day supply, according to a Commerce Department survey of semiconductor suppliers and major businesses.
- Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said in statement, "This is an issue with bipartisan support and I look forward to doing what I can to get this bill to the President’s desk. Today's bill introduction brings us one step closer to getting the job done."