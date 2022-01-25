U.S. companies using key chips are down to a five-day supply, according to a Commerce Department report out Tuesday stressing the fragility of the semiconductor supply chain.

Why it matters: The global chip shortage has stymied production of electronics, vehicles and other items.

Driving the news: The new findings were supplied by 150 companies, including semiconductor producers and major automakers, in response to a request for information from Commerce on the semiconductor shortage.

The report finds that median demand for chips was 17% higher in 2021 than 2019, but buyers aren't seeing a commensurate increase in supply.

The median inventory of semiconductor products dropped from 40 days in 2019 to less than five days in 2021.

What they're saying: "That, to me, is the data point which tells you how fragile this supply chain is," Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said during a press call announcing the findings. "Five days of inventory — no room for error."

What's next: Raimondo has been urging Congress to pass a bill that would include $52 billion in funding for domestic semiconductor manufacturing.