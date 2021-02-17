Sign up for our daily briefing

House Republicans push Biden to adopt Trump Confucius Institute rule

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Photo: Salwan Georges/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and other top House Republicans sent a letter to President Biden Wednesday urging him to take up a Trump-era proposal that would increase scrutiny of China's state-funded Confucius Institutes in the U.S., according to a draft first obtained by Axios.

Why it matters: Critics of the Chinese culture and language program say it's a "soft power" tool used to spread Beijing's influence on college campuses. Republicans have accused Biden and his Cabinet nominees of being "soft" on China and are pushing for him to take a harder line.

Between the lines: The proposed rule would have forced colleges and K-12 schools to disclose any contracts, partnerships or financial transactions from China-funded institutes or student groups, including Confucius Institutes or Chinese Students and Scholars Associations.

  • Although the Trump administration tried to get the proposed rule through in its final days, it was never finalized. It's normal for a new administration to drop non-final rules from the previous administration.
  • Still, Republican members are urging Biden to resubmit the rule "as soon as possible."

The letter references Biden's recent call with Chinese President Xi Jinping, and quotes him saying, “If we don’t get moving, they’re going to eat our lunch.”

  • "Among the multitude of threats we face stemming from China, the [Chinese Communist Party]’s abuse of America’s academic system to steal sensitive research and technology, limit free expression, and propagandize our students is of particular concern,' the members wrote.
  • In addition to McCarthy, the letter was signed by the House Foreign Affairs Committee ranking member Michael McCaul (R-Texas), Homeland Security ranking member John Katko (R-N.Y) and Education and Labor ranking member Virginia Foxx (N.C.).

The big picture: The letter is the latest in a flurry of objections from congressional Republicans — including Sens. Chuck Grassley of Iowa and Tom Cotton of Arkansas — over the rule being dropped, despite it never being published under President Trump.

Dion RabouinBethany Allen-Ebrahimian
Feb 16, 2021 - Economy & Business

China's political power grows with its capital markets

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Thanks to a mandate for outside investment and its strong rebound from the coronavirus pandemic, China’s financial markets are drawing record high chunks of global capital — particularly from U.S.-based investors — and are poised to keep growing.

Why it matters: As more money flows to China’s markets, its political leaders will have a clear mechanism to increase the country’s political power, giving China another potent weapon to challenge the United States’ position as the world’s financial superpower.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Orion Rummler
21 hours ago - Politics & Policy

GOP Rep. Kinzinger's family accuses him of being with "devil's army" for breaking with Trump

Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Rep. Adam Kinzinger's (R-Ill.) family members sent him a handwritten letter in the days following the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, calling him "a disappointment" for saying President Trump should be removed from office, the New York Times reports.

Why it matters: The early admonishment highlights the political and personal risks now faced by Republicans who have spoken out against Trump. Most of the House Republicans who voted in favor of impeachment have been censured, a trend now happening among the Senate Republicans who broke party lines.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian, author of China
22 hours ago - World

What the phrase "sharp power" reveals about how Biden views China

Image: The National Endowment for Democracy

A senior Biden administration official used the term "sharp power" last week in a phone call with reporters to describe China's coercive activities around the globe.

Why it matters: The phrase hints at the administration's intellectual influences as they formulate new U.S. policies toward China.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow